Interference or not? Mets infielder has bizarre run-in with ball boy

Nobody in New York would probably mind if Mr. Met gave the finger to the Milwaukee Brewers ball boy after what happened in Thursday’s game. Heck, manager Terry Collins probably wanted to himself.

The already odd season of the New York Mets took another weird turn Thursday when the Brewers ball boy got in the way of Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores catching a foul pop-up. Their collision sparked a debate about interference rules and ended with Collins getting the heave-ho.

Wilmer Flores has a run-in with the Brewers' ball boy. (Getty Images) More

You don’t see that too often. The ball boy definitely gets in Flores’ way and definitely touches his arm. Some called it a “grab,” but it looks like the ball boy was just clumsy in his attempt to get out of the way.

The umpires had quite a conundrum on their hands. Was that interference? Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the key issue in the interference rule in this case is whether the contact is intentional. Like you’d expect, the answer wasn’t easy.

Eric Sogard, who hit the pop-up, was initially called out. Then the umpires reversed that decision. Then — big surprise here — Collins got angry and got tossed. It seemed like it might be an impactful decision. The Brewers had runners at first and second with one out. They were ahead 2-0 at the time, so Sogard getting another shot at the plate could have hurt the Mets.

Shocker: Terry Collins was angry about the decision. (Getty Images) More

In the end, the play was pretty benign, as Sogard hit into an inning-ending double play. But we did all get to laugh at the Mets’ misfortunes one more time.

Almost made it 15 hours before having to use this again. Almost. https://t.co/8Xkg7dti1L — David Lennon (@DPLennon) June 1, 2017





