Intel starts MLB 'Game of the Week' VR live streams

We'd heard that Major League Baseball had virtual reality streaming aspirations, and a partnership with Intel is making them a reality. The two have reached a three-year deal for the Intel True VR Game of the Week, a Tuesday broadcast (blacked out in local markets) that will live stream via Intel's True VR app. Currently only available via the Oculus store for Samsung Gear VR headsets, it will give fans a look at the game via a fully produced VR broadcast, or the ability to hop around through different viewing locations -- captured by 4K resolution cameras -- with optional stat overlays.

(Intel) More

Broadcasts start next Tuesday, and the first four games are already scheduled:

Cleveland Indians vs. Colorado Rockies on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET / 5:40 PM PT

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants on June 13 at 10:15 PM ET / 7:15 PM PT

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners on June 20 at 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET / 6:40 PM PT

Intel