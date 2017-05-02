Insider: Orlando City, Red Bulls stadiums to host USMNT's last two Hex home matches

Orlando’s new soccer stadium has been friendly to Orlando City, which is 5-0-0 there, and now Orlando will host a big U. S. World Cup qualifier later this year.

SI.com has learned that Orlando is set to host USA-Panama in October, which could be a huge game to see if the U.S. will make it to Russia 2018. SI.com has also learned that the U.S.’s September home World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica is set to take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Getting three points at home in every World Cup qualifier is even more important after the U.S.’s slow start in the CONCACAF Hexagonal. The Americans started the comeback trail in March, thrashing Honduras 6-0 at the San Jose Earthquakes' Avaya Stadium before picking up a road point at Panama to vault from sixth to fourth in the Hex standings.

The next two matches take place in June. Bruce Arena's squad plays at home against Trinidad & Tobago at the Colorado Rapids' Dick's Sporting Goods Park before heading to Mexico's Estadio Azteca to take on El Tri on June 8 and 11, respectively.

The final two home game decisions mean MLS venues will host all five home Hex matches for a second straight World Cup cycle.

Elsewhere in U.S. Soccer news:

This article was originally published on SI.com