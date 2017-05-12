Inside Serena Williams' yoga-filled bridal shower weekend in Miami

Serena Williams was showered with love last weekend. The 35-year-old athlete, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, celebrated her bridal shower at Miami’s 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach. The tennis champion arrived to the wellness hotel on May 5 with 20 of her loved ones including her mom Oracene and sisters Venus, Lyn and Isha, in addition to a number of girlfriends. An insider told HELLO! that the group kicked off the festivities on Saturday morning participating in a “mind and movement” yoga and meditation class on the resort’s rooftop pool deck, before enjoying foot massages in a poolside cabana by the hotel’s Bamford-Haybarn Spa.

Later in the day, the bridal shower party hopped on a private yacht for a cruise around Miami. After taking a dip in the ocean, the athlete, who is expecting her first child with Alexis, returned to her “Retreat Collection” suite at the South Beach hotel. Serena’s pals decked out her room with bridal-themed decorations, which included a cartoon piñata shaped like the tennis player and her fiancé. The mom-to-be’s friends and family also surprised Serena with stuffed animals at the end of the night.

The Wimbledon Champion’s luxury vacation rental features a full kitchen, gorgeous ocean views and décor inspired by nature, as well as a personal guru to take care of guests’s well-being. Serena revealed via Snapchat in April that she was 20-weeks pregnant with her first child. Months prior in December, the sports star announced her engagement to the Internet entrepreneur on her verified Reddit account writing, "I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own 'charming'/ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes." Alexis responded to the post, writing: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

While Serena recently celebrated her bridal shower, she admitted during a press conference back in January that she didn’t have time to think about planning her wedding. At the time she said, “I keep saying that in February I will start looking at the bigger picture of my life." She also praised her future husband saying, "He is an incredibly nice person. He really treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see.”

