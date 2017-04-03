Inside JaMychal Green's journey from basketball vagabond to Memphis Grizzlies starter

The Memphis Grizzlies had started team workouts before training camp in September, and Marc Gasol had noticed a trend developing. He felt a natural chemistry with a certain unheralded, undrafted player, and he discussed it with the Grizzlies’ coaches. JaMychal Green received more reps next to Gasol, and as the pair began winning training camp scrimmages together, a consensus emerged among the players, coaches and front office.

The decision was made to move Green into the starting lineup in place of Zach Randolph, who was a staple of the Grizzlies’ return to playoff contention in 2011. Memphis wanted a better complement to Gasol – a roaming offensive player capable of guarding the opponent’s best big man – and the three-time All-Star recognized the solution.

“It’s a blessing that Marc supported me and helped my confidence,” Green told The Vertical. “It makes me play harder and believe in myself more to have a vet like that, a possible Hall of Famer, vouch for you. That’s big for me. I just spread out and give Marc room to work in the post. If I see him double-teamed, I pick my spots to cut. I stay around the 3-point line to give Marc the space he needs.

“Defensively, I want to go hard and try to live by our principles: no middle, no getting beat off the dribble, and – if I do know Marc is behind me – to alter the shot. I know I got the big fella behind me.”

Green went undrafted out of Alabama in 2012 and played in France and the NBA Development League. He grew up idolizing the athleticism and ferocity of Amar’e Stoudemire and watched tape of Paul Millsap once he turned pro. In 2015, a year removed from the French league, the San Antonio Spurs called up Green from their D-League affiliate. He was later released and caught on with the Grizzlies, signing a three-year contract.

JaMychal Green will be a restricted free agent this summer. (AP) More

Green has started 70 of 72 games this season, averaging 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds, and shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range. He has missed the past three games with shoulder tendinitis and could miss two more contests this week, league sources said, but is progressing toward a return. Green will be a restricted free agent in July, and the Grizzlies will receive competition from several teams for the versatile forward. Because Green has Bird rights, Memphis can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.

Coach David Fizdale calls Green “invaluable.” Tony Allen calls him a “self-starter, getting better all the time.” Despite injury woes and a retooled roster, Fizdale has led the Grizzlies to a 42-35 record, and Memphis is competing with Oklahoma City for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

“JaMychal’s growth and development as a player has been huge for us,” Fizdale told The Vertical. “I’ve actually held JaMychal back a little bit, because I feel he has some ability to score more. Finding him some touches can be tough because of all the options we have, but he’s been invaluable.

“His ability to make open threes, defend multiple positions, loyal, being tough. He’s diligent about being in shape and working on his game, a fantastic complement to our group.”

Around the Grizzlies, however, Randolph transitioning into a reserve role in favor of Green was a delicate matter. In Fizdale’s mind, this led to the most critical part of camp: Randolph encouraging Green to fulfill the responsibilities of being a starter. “He told JaMychal, ‘Little bro, get us off to good starts,’ and that took the weight off of us worrying about if Z-Bo was pissed off,” Fizdale told The Vertical.

So Randolph stayed in Green’s ear, and the Grizzlies transitioned while remaining a playoff team.

“Coming in, I never wanted to rub anyone the wrong way or kill any chemistry,” Green told The Vertical. “It took a lot of pressure off my shoulders. For Z-Bo to have my back in that situation, he probably wasn’t OK with it, but to still support me was big. It helped me and helped the team. He always tells me to go out there and ball.”

Read More