Inside the Bears’ Covert Op to Draft Mitchell Trubisky

On a cool night in mid-March, Mitchell Trubisky parked his beige 1997 Toyota Camry in the lot of Bin 54, Chapel Hill’s swankiest steakhouse. In a private dining room, he met the Bears’ decision-makers in this year’s draft: general manager Ryan Pace, coach John Fox, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, QB coach Dave Ragone and director of player personnel Josh Lucas. Underneath dimmed lights, the coaches scanned the 200-bottle wine list, Trubisky ordered a steak, and the conversation flowed all night. The Chicago contingent learned that Trubisky, Mr. Ohio in high school, had always dreamed of attending Ohio State; that he loves playing Pictionary with his family; and that he vowed to stick it out at UNC rather than transfer after he wasn’t named the starting quarterback during his first three seasons.

Afterward, Pace walked Trubisky to his car, a hand-me-down from grandma. They joked about the 170,00 miles on the odometer.

Trubisky says he had 10 of these dinners with NFL teams, but this one was different. “This felt like my favorite group of coaches that I met with,” he says. “I felt like I was really connecting with them. Like I went on the best first date . . . and then they never called. I didn’t hear from them at all. And it’s like, OK, I guess they weren’t feeling it.”

The Bears felt the same spark, but their ghosting was strategic.

A half hour before the draft began last Thursday night in Philadelphia, Pace finalized a dramatic trade with the 49ers, moving from No. 3 to No. 2 to get the Bears’ quarterback of the future. The move cost Chicago a third- and fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, plus a third-rounder next year; it also set into a motion a run on quarterbacks in the first round (Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City at No. 10, Deshaun Watson to Houston at No. 12) and set the tone for a wild night.

Pace himself wasn’t done surprising.

Chicago used three of its next four picks on players from below the FBS level: tight end Adam Sheehan of Division II Ashland, running back Tarik Cohen of FCS North Carolina AT&T and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan of Division II Kutztown. The “outlier” was Alabama safety Eddie Jackson, the only player who fits one of Chicago’s biggest areas of need (the secondary). The twist here: Jackson is coming off a season in which he missed the final seven games with a broken left leg.

Says a high-ranking personnel man from an AFC team: “What the Bears did in this draft is unexpected to say the least. I assumed it would be a pretty standard draft for them. Ryan Pace has a reputation as a respected evaluator. He went against the grain, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but I’m not sure I really know what’s going on in Chicago.”

At 12:05 p.m. last Friday, a motorcade of four black SUVs rolled through the security gates at Halas Hall, the Bears’ training facility in the secluded suburbs an hour north of Chicago. Trubisky, wearing black sweats and Bears baseball hat, stepped out from the second car. A few steps into his walk, he shouted back to his mother, Jeanne. “Do you have my suitcase?” he asked. Once assured, the 22-year-old surveyed his new surroundings: the serene pond across the parking lot, the manicured lawns, and a statue of George Halas.

“Wow,” he said. “So this is it.”

Like Trubisky, Bears fans were also processing what was unfolding before them.

At the Bulls-Celtics playoff game later that night, Trubisky’s photo was shown on the Jumbotron. “A smattering of cheers, but the booing was audible,” says ABC7 reporter Dionne Miller, who covered the game. When the image switched to a live shot of Trubisky, the crowd realized their new quarterback was in the building. More cheers emerged, but with questionable sincerity. Talk radio was similarly abuzz with confusion. Lamented one caller to WGN Radio on Saturday: “So they sign another quarterback, I can't even remember his name...”

