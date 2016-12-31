Injury Report: Week 17

There should not be any season-long fantasy football in Week 17, but for you poor souls still playing, Rotoworld has you covered. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 17 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Cowboys @ Eagles
*Dallas has a full injury report, with LT Tyron Smith (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DT Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), DT Terrell McClain (ankle), and DT Cedric Thornton (ankle) ruled out and CB Anthony Brown (concussion), DE Jack Crawford (foot), DE Randy Gregory (abdomen), LG Ronald Leary (back), LB Sean Lee (knee), and RB Darren McFadden (illness) questionable. The ‘hope’ is McFadden will play, but he might not get a full workload even with Ezekiel Elliott not expected to play much. Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar should see touches as well. At quarterback, Dak Prescott is expected to get “some” work, but Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez will see snaps as well. ESPN’s Adam Caplan reports Sanchez is expected to see the “majority” of the reps. Dez Bryant should also play limited snaps. McFadden is the only interesting fantasy play of this bunch, and the illness makes him a big risk as well.
*Jordan Matthews (ankle) returned to a limited practice Friday, but he was listed as questionable after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He looks like a true game-time decision. Paul Turner had six catches for 80 yards when Matthews was out earlier this season. LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), LB Mychal Kendricks (quadriceps), and OG Isaac Seumalo (ankle) are also questionable while LG Allen Barbre (hamstring) is doubtful. With Ryan Mathews, Wendell Smallwood, and Kenjon Barner on injured reserve, the Eagles promoted Terrell Watson from the practice squad. Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall may play more snaps, but Watson is the only “early-down back” on the roster.
Browns @ Steelers
*Robert Griffin III cleared the concussion protocol Thursday and will start the season finale. He could find some success against Pittsburgh’s backups, but he is always at risk of an in-game benching. Duke Johnson (ankle), CB Joe Haden (neck, groin), and LB Cam Johnson (groin) are questionable. Johnson should play, but he has not seen more than 10 touches in a game since Week 4. CB Trey Caldwell (hamstring) is out.
*Sammie Coates (hamstring) is ready to return to the lineup, and it could not have come at a better time for his fantasy owners. With Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown expected to sit, Coates and Eli Rogers should be the primary pass catchers against Cleveland. DeAngelo Williams is expected to carry the load in the backfield with Fitzgerald Toussaint getting some work as well. Ladarius Green (concussion) will not return this week, but he did get in some practice reps. He should be ready for the Wild Card round. DE Stephon Tuitt (knee) and S Robert Golden (ankle) are also out. OLB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) and TE Xavier Grimble (ribs) are questionable.
Patriots @ Dolphins
*Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) is listed as questionable just like normal, but he might actually play limited snaps this week, especially if New England is able to jump out to a lead. Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Danny Amendola (ankle) are definitely out, leaving Michael Floyd to likely play a full complement of snaps. Floyd is a risk-reward option in DFS tournaments. Tom Brady (thigh), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), and ST Matt Slater (foot) are listed as questionable. There is no way Brady sits after the Patriots blew their chance at a No. 1 seed in Miami last Week 17.
*Jay Ajayi (shoulder) should play through a questionable tag, but it is fair to question his workload, especially if the game gets out of hand early. The Dolphins need Ajayi ready for the playoffs, and it seems unlikely the results fall correctly for them to nab the No. 5 seed even if they beat New England. LB Spencer Paysinger (knee) and DE Mario Williams (ankle) are also questionable. Ryan Tannehill (knee), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), and LB Jelani Jenkins (knee) will sit. The Miami Herald reports “it is not impossible” Tannehill is ready for the Wild Card round, but it seems unlikely. Matt Moore will continue to start in his place.
Texans @ Titans
*It never made sense for the Texans to push their injured stars in a meaningless game, and they did the smart thing by ruling out Lamar Miler (ankle) and Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) on Friday. FB Jay Prosch (ankle, knee) and OLB John Simon (chest) will join them on the sidelines. With Miller out, Alfred Blue should once again dominate the backfield touches and is a great DFS bet. ILB Brian Cushing (ankle) and CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs, shoulder, illness) are questionable. It would not be a surprise if either sat this week.
*Marcus Mariota suffered a season-ending fractured fibula last week against the Jaguars, leaving Matt Cassel to start the season finale. The Titans will almost certainly lean on the running game, which makes Derrick Henry a sneaky bet for 15 touches in a decent matchup. RCB Jason McCourty (chest, shoulder) is questionable.
Bills @ Jets
*Tyrod Taylor (groin) was not listed on the final injury report, but he has been benched for E.J. Manuel and likely will not even travel with the team to New York City. His career in Buffalo is almost certainly over. CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion) and LT Cordy Glenn (back) are also out. Glenn will be back next season after signing a big extension in May, but Gilmore will head to free agency unless the Bills hit him with the franchise tag. Charles Clay (knee) and Sammy Watkins (foot) will play through questionable tags like they always do, but the fantasy appeal of both is hurt by Manuel starting. LB Preston Brown (foot), LB Zach Brown (illness), RG John Miller (hip), and DT Kyle Williams (back) are also questionable.
*Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, but Bilal Powell (knee, questionable) will “try to play” after getting in a limited practice Friday. It is the same story for Brandon Marshall (hip, shoulder, questionable). This is a situation to avoid entirely. OLB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring), and CB Nick Marshall (hamstring) will join Forte on the sidelines. Robby Anderson (hamstring), CB Juston Burris (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), RB Brandon Wilds (hamstring), and DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, knee) are questionable.
Ravens @ Bengals
*It seems important to remind everyone this will be Steve Smith’s final game in the NFL. Expect him to be peppered with targets Sunday. The Ravens placed two primary defenders on injured reserve Friday in CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) and ILB Zach Orr (neck). RT Rick Wagner (concussion) will also miss this game. OG Alex Lewis (ankle) is questionable.
*Tyler Eifert (back) is already on injured reserve and A.J. Green (hamstring) has been ruled out, but Jeremy Hill (knee) is listed as questionable despite his only practice of the week being a limited session on Friday. Considering the Bengals promoted Tra Carson on Friday, it seems unlikely Hill plays in the meaningless finale. WLB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle) are doubtful.
Panthers @ Bucs
*Cam Newton (right shoulder), Greg Olsen (elbow), and Jonathan Stewart (foot) all drew questionable tags after getting in a full practice Friday, suggesting they will at the very least start. It would not be surprising if Olsen and Stewart played limited snaps, however. With backup QB Derek Anderson (illness) out, Newton will probably see a full workload. DE Charles Johnson (foot) will also sit. Devin Funchess (knee) landed on injured reserve earlier this week.
*With Doug Martin suspended and Charles Sims on injured reserve, Jacquizz Rodgers is expected to see the lion’s share of the work in the season finale. Peyton Barber should steal some carries, but Rodgers is basically a lock for 15 touches. His worst finish this season when he gets at least 15 touches is RB18. RT Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle) is questionable, but he should head back to the bench after RT Demar Dotson cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week. CB Vernon Hargreaves (abdomen) is also questionable while DE William Gholston (elbow) is out.
Bears @ Vikings
*Alshon Jeffery sat out Thursday’s practice with an illness, but he was left off the final injury report. He should be good to go for what will likely be his final game as a Bear. S Deon Bush (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (hamstring, knee), QB David Fales (right thumb), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (knee), RT Bobby Massie (toe), OLB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), CB Tracy Porter (knee, shoulder), and OLB Willie Young (knee) are all listed as questionable while OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion) is doubtful.
*Adrian Peterson (knee, groin) is set to miss what could be his final game as a member of the Vikings, and he will be joined on the sidelines by Stefon Diggs (hip), Laquon Treadwell (ankle), LG Alex Boone (back), and S Andrew Sendejo (knee). Charles Johnson (knee) is questionable. With Diggs out, Adam Thielen is a great DFS option coming off his 200-yard explosion last week against the Packers.
Jaguars @ Colts
*With T.J. Yeldon (ankle) on injured reserve, Chris Ivory is the favorite to lead the backfield in the season finale, but he is questionable with a hamstring injury. Denard Robinson is ready to return from an ankle issue, and the impending free agent could see plenty of snaps. Allen Hurns (hamstring) is also listed as questionable, but he reportedly said he will not play. Marqise Lee (hip, questionable) should continue to serve as the No. 2. WR Neal Sterling (concussion) is questionable while DT Jordan Hill (calf) is out.
*Andrew Luck (shoulder) was not on the final injury report, but he will not have the services of Donte Moncrief (shoulder, doubtful). CB Darius Butler (concussion) is also out while LB Chris Carter (shoulder) and CB Rashaan Melvin (knee) are questionable.
Afternoon Games
Giants @ Redskins
*The Giants have one of the trickiest Week 17 fantasy situations, as coach Ben McAdoo has promised Eli Manning and Odell Beckham will play but refused to say how long his stars will be on the field. Locked into the fifth seed, New York should treat this game like the third preseason week, making Manning and Beckham unusable in fantasy. CB Janoris Jenkins (back, questionable) could also be held out despite getting back on the practice field this week. TE Jerell Adams (shoulder), LB B.J. Goodson (concussion), and CB Coty Sensabaugh (ankle) are questionable. Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and S Nat Berhe (concussion) are out. It would reportedly take a “miracle” for JPP to return for the Wild Card round.
*Jordan Reed (shoulder) and Rob Kelley (knee) look set to play through questionable tags. Reed did not look healthy before sitting out last week, but perhaps the week off did him some good. He is still an extremely risky fantasy option. DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Will Compton (knee), OLB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), G Spencer Long (ankle), LB Trent Murphy (foot), and LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder) are also questionable. S/LB Su'a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion), and OT Vinston Painter (calf) are out.
Chiefs @ Chargers
*Spencer Ware (ribs, questionable) will be a game-time decision after getting in a limited week of practice. The Chiefs have a decent chance at the No. 2 seed with the Raiders playing in Denver without Derek Carr, but they still might opt to play it safe with their lead back. Charcandrick West will serve as the feature back if Ware cannot suit up. CB Phillip Gaines (knee) is also questionable while OLB Justin Houston (knee) will miss his second game in a row. Houston is dealing with swelling in his surgically-repaired knee and is at best questionable for the playoffs. His injury is a big concern for Kansas City moving forward.
*Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) tried to give it a go in practice this week, but he was ruled out on Friday. He will finish the season just three yards short of 1,000, but it was still a massive improvement on his rookie effort. Ronnie Hillman and Andre Williams will handle the backfield work with Gordon out, but both can be avoided in all formats. LT King Dunlap (knee) and CB Craig Mager (shoulder) will also sit. WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), LG Orlando Franklin (shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (knee), and C Matt Slauson (foot) are questionable.
Raiders @ Broncos
*With Derek Carr likely lost for the season with a broken fibula, the Raiders will turn to Matt McGloin at quarterback. He, Amari Cooper (shoulder, questionable), and Michael Crabtree (ankle, questionable) will face the tough task of trying to build chemistry against Denver's defense. The Raiders likely need a win to hold onto the No. 2 seed, and they could ride the running game to get the job done. WR Andre Holmes (shoulder), DT Stacy McGee (groin), LG Kelechi Osemele (ankle), RB Jalen Richard (shoulder), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), and LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring) are questionable. RT Austin Howard (shoulder) and S Karl Joseph (toe) are out.
*The Broncos’ inactive list is almost complete with TE A.J. Derby (concussion), S T.J. Ward (concussion), OLB DeMarcus Ware (back), CB Kayvon Webster (concussion), and DE Derek Wolfe (neck) already ruled out. Ware underwent surgery to repair a ruptured disc in his back on Friday and will likely be put on injured reserve. ILB Brandon Marshall (hamstring) is questionable.
Seahawks @ 49ers
*Tyler Lockett (broken leg) will miss the rest of the season and C.J. Prosise (shoulder) remains out, but the Seahawks will have everyone else ready for a game which could win them the No. 2 seed if the Falcons falter. Thomas Rawls (shoulder) was not listed on the final injury report and could have a field day against one of the worst run defenses in the league.
*No one cares, but C Marcus Martin (ankle) and LG Andrew Tiller (ankle) are out. LT Joe Staley (hamstring), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), and CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) are questionable.
Saints @ Falcons
*CB Ken Crawley dislocated his kneecap in practice Wednesday and will not play. He could land on injured reserve Saturday. LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and LB Craig Robertson (shoulder) are questionable.
*Julio Jones (toe) got in a full practice Friday and was left off the final report. Coach Dan Quinn said Jones will not be on a snap count with the Falcons needing a win to lock up the No. 2 seed. Atlanta will be without WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee).
Cardinals @ Rams
*John Brown (illness) is questionable, but he should continue to play limited snaps. CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf), LB Sio Moore (ankle), and DT Robert Nkemdiche (ankle) are also questionable. LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) is out.
*After breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last week, Kenny Britt will sit out this game with a shoulder injury. He will be joined on the sidelines by RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) and CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle). WR Mike Thomas (hip) is questionable.
Sunday Night Game
Packers @ Lions
*Randall Cobb did not practice all week because of his ankle injury, but he is listed as questionable and hopes to play. He is not a fantasy option either way. LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), LB Joe Thomas (back), and C J.C. Tretter (knee) are also questionable. James Starks (concussion) remains out.
*Theo Riddick (wrist) remains out and will be joined on the sidelines by C Travis Swanson (concussion). Zach Zenner dominated the backfield snaps last week and is a much better fantasy option than Dwayne Washington. WLB DeAndre Levy (knee), WR Andre Roberts (shoulder), and CB Darius Slay (hamstring) are questionable. Slay should be ready to return after getting in a limited week of practice. Anquan Boldin is not on the injury report, but he is reportedly dealing with a finger injury. He remains a touchdown-or-bust fantasy option.
3.9k