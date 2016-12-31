Injury Report: Week 17

There should not be any season-long fantasy football in Week 17, but for you poor souls still playing, Rotoworld has you covered. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 17 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.



Early Games

Cowboys @ Eagles

*Dallas has a full injury report, with LT Tyron Smith (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DT Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), DT Terrell McClain (ankle), and DT Cedric Thornton (ankle) ruled out and CB Anthony Brown (concussion), DE Jack Crawford (foot), DE Randy Gregory (abdomen), LG Ronald Leary (back), LB Sean Lee (knee), and RB Darren McFadden (illness) questionable. The ‘hope’ is McFadden will play, but he might not get a full workload even with Ezekiel Elliott not expected to play much. Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar should see touches as well. At quarterback, Dak Prescott is expected to get “some” work, but Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez will see snaps as well. ESPN’s Adam Caplan reports Sanchez is expected to see the “majority” of the reps. Dez Bryant should also play limited snaps. McFadden is the only interesting fantasy play of this bunch, and the illness makes him a big risk as well.



*Jordan Matthews (ankle) returned to a limited practice Friday, but he was listed as questionable after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He looks like a true game-time decision. Paul Turner had six catches for 80 yards when Matthews was out earlier this season. LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), LB Mychal Kendricks (quadriceps), and OG Isaac Seumalo (ankle) are also questionable while LG Allen Barbre (hamstring) is doubtful. With Ryan Mathews, Wendell Smallwood, and Kenjon Barner on injured reserve, the Eagles promoted Terrell Watson from the practice squad. Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall may play more snaps, but Watson is the only “early-down back” on the roster.



Browns @ Steelers

*Robert Griffin III cleared the concussion protocol Thursday and will start the season finale. He could find some success against Pittsburgh’s backups, but he is always at risk of an in-game benching. Duke Johnson (ankle), CB Joe Haden (neck, groin), and LB Cam Johnson (groin) are questionable. Johnson should play, but he has not seen more than 10 touches in a game since Week 4. CB Trey Caldwell (hamstring) is out.



*Sammie Coates (hamstring) is ready to return to the lineup, and it could not have come at a better time for his fantasy owners. With Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown expected to sit, Coates and Eli Rogers should be the primary pass catchers against Cleveland. DeAngelo Williams is expected to carry the load in the backfield with Fitzgerald Toussaint getting some work as well. Ladarius Green (concussion) will not return this week, but he did get in some practice reps. He should be ready for the Wild Card round. DE Stephon Tuitt (knee) and S Robert Golden (ankle) are also out. OLB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) and TE Xavier Grimble (ribs) are questionable.



Patriots @ Dolphins

*Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) is listed as questionable just like normal, but he might actually play limited snaps this week, especially if New England is able to jump out to a lead. Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Danny Amendola (ankle) are definitely out, leaving Michael Floyd to likely play a full complement of snaps. Floyd is a risk-reward option in DFS tournaments. Tom Brady (thigh), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), and ST Matt Slater (foot) are listed as questionable. There is no way Brady sits after the Patriots blew their chance at a No. 1 seed in Miami last Week 17.



*Jay Ajayi (shoulder) should play through a questionable tag, but it is fair to question his workload, especially if the game gets out of hand early. The Dolphins need Ajayi ready for the playoffs, and it seems unlikely the results fall correctly for them to nab the No. 5 seed even if they beat New England. LB Spencer Paysinger (knee) and DE Mario Williams (ankle) are also questionable. Ryan Tannehill (knee), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), and LB Jelani Jenkins (knee) will sit. The Miami Herald reports “it is not impossible” Tannehill is ready for the Wild Card round, but it seems unlikely. Matt Moore will continue to start in his place.



Texans @ Titans

*It never made sense for the Texans to push their injured stars in a meaningless game, and they did the smart thing by ruling out Lamar Miler (ankle) and Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) on Friday. FB Jay Prosch (ankle, knee) and OLB John Simon (chest) will join them on the sidelines. With Miller out, Alfred Blue should once again dominate the backfield touches and is a great DFS bet. ILB Brian Cushing (ankle) and CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs, shoulder, illness) are questionable. It would not be a surprise if either sat this week.



*Marcus Mariota suffered a season-ending fractured fibula last week against the Jaguars, leaving Matt Cassel to start the season finale. The Titans will almost certainly lean on the running game, which makes Derrick Henry a sneaky bet for 15 touches in a decent matchup. RCB Jason McCourty (chest, shoulder) is questionable.



Bills @ Jets

*Tyrod Taylor (groin) was not listed on the final injury report, but he has been benched for E.J. Manuel and likely will not even travel with the team to New York City. His career in Buffalo is almost certainly over. CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion) and LT Cordy Glenn (back) are also out. Glenn will be back next season after signing a big extension in May, but Gilmore will head to free agency unless the Bills hit him with the franchise tag. Charles Clay (knee) and Sammy Watkins (foot) will play through questionable tags like they always do, but the fantasy appeal of both is hurt by Manuel starting. LB Preston Brown (foot), LB Zach Brown (illness), RG John Miller (hip), and DT Kyle Williams (back) are also questionable.



*Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, but Bilal Powell (knee, questionable) will “try to play” after getting in a limited practice Friday. It is the same story for Brandon Marshall (hip, shoulder, questionable). This is a situation to avoid entirely. OLB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring), and CB Nick Marshall (hamstring) will join Forte on the sidelines. Robby Anderson (hamstring), CB Juston Burris (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), RB Brandon Wilds (hamstring), and DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, knee) are questionable.



Ravens @ Bengals

*It seems important to remind everyone this will be Steve Smith’s final game in the NFL. Expect him to be peppered with targets Sunday. The Ravens placed two primary defenders on injured reserve Friday in CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) and ILB Zach Orr (neck). RT Rick Wagner (concussion) will also miss this game. OG Alex Lewis (ankle) is questionable.



*Tyler Eifert (back) is already on injured reserve and A.J. Green (hamstring) has been ruled out, but Jeremy Hill (knee) is listed as questionable despite his only practice of the week being a limited session on Friday. Considering the Bengals promoted Tra Carson on Friday, it seems unlikely Hill plays in the meaningless finale. WLB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle) are doubtful.



Panthers @ Bucs

*Cam Newton (right shoulder), Greg Olsen (elbow), and Jonathan Stewart (foot) all drew questionable tags after getting in a full practice Friday, suggesting they will at the very least start. It would not be surprising if Olsen and Stewart played limited snaps, however. With backup QB Derek Anderson (illness) out, Newton will probably see a full workload. DE Charles Johnson (foot) will also sit. Devin Funchess (knee) landed on injured reserve earlier this week.



*With Doug Martin suspended and Charles Sims on injured reserve, Jacquizz Rodgers is expected to see the lion’s share of the work in the season finale. Peyton Barber should steal some carries, but Rodgers is basically a lock for 15 touches. His worst finish this season when he gets at least 15 touches is RB18. RT Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle) is questionable, but he should head back to the bench after RT Demar Dotson cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week. CB Vernon Hargreaves (abdomen) is also questionable while DE William Gholston (elbow) is out.



