Injured Silfverberg skips trip with Ducks; Theodore recalled

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Forward Jakob Silfverberg will not travel on the Anaheim Ducks' upcoming two-game road trip while recovering from an upper-body injury.

The Ducks are leaving for Minnesota on Friday without Silfverberg, who was injured late in their 2-1 victory over Colorado on Thursday.

Anaheim also recalled right wing Corey Tropp and defenseman Shea Theodore from its AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Silfverberg has 13 goals and 16 assists in a strong season with the Pacific Division-leading Ducks. The Swede is on pace to surpass his career highs in goals and assists.

Silfverberg has teamed up with All-Star center Ryan Kesler and Andrew Cogliano on the Ducks' most effective line this season.

Theodore has one goal and six assists in 23 games with Anaheim this season.