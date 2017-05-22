Injured NHL Predators star Johansen better after emergency surgery

Ryan Johansen had 14 goals and 47 assists while playing in all 82 regular-season games for the Nashville Predators (AFP Photo/BRUCE BENNETT)

Los Angeles (AFP) - Nashville Predators scoring leader Ryan Johansen was resting in a Tennessee hospital following emergency surgery after a left thigh injury that ended his NHL season.

The 24-year-old Canadian was hurt against Anaheim in Thursday's fourth game of the Western Conference finals, a best-of-seven series the Predators lead 3-2 and could win with a home victory in game six Monday.

Johansen, who is tied for the Predators lead in the playoffs with three goals and 13 points in 14 games, is expected to make a full recovery.

The team announced the severity of Johansen's condition and identified the injury Sunday, saying his recovery is expected to take two to three months.

"On Thursday, Ryan Johansen was treated for an acute compartment syndrome of the left thigh," Predators general manager David Poile said. "Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications.

"His symptoms developed shortly after the end of game four in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis.

"As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery."

It was unclear exactly when Johansen suffered the injury, but he finished the game before further assessment of his condition led doctors to get involved.

"I am forever thankful for the support and well wishes I have received the past few days," Johansen tweeted. "Feeling much better now."

Johansen has helped spark the playoff run of the Predators, who are one victory shy of Nashville's first trip to the Stanley Cup finals.

Johansen, the fourth overall pick of the 2010 NHL draft by Columbus, had 14 goals and 47 assists while playing in all 82 regular-season games. He missed game five Saturday at Anaheim, the first game he has missed since joining the Predators from Columbus in January 2016.