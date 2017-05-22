After Indy qualifying, Dixon unofficially moves into points lead

INDIANAPOLIS – Points are not officially awarded for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil until after the race is completed next Sunday.

But as the Verizon IndyCar Series awards qualifying points for all 33 positions, the standings are different now today than they were 24-plus hours ago.

Pole position for Scott Dixon netted him 42 points in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. Dixon was second in points with 181, 10 behind Simon Pagenaud in the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet at 191, heading into Indianapolis 500 practice, qualifying and the race.

But with Pagenaud having a frustrating qualifying – he only will start 23rd, scoring only 11 qualifying points – he now falls 21 points behind Dixon as Dixon netted 31 points. The unofficial margin is 21 points as Dixon now goes to 223, with Pagenaud also crossing the 200-point threshold at 202.

The respective good qualifying efforts from Andretti Autosport and tough ones for Team Penske have shifted their points totals.

Given how many points are available for the Indianapolis 500, via both qualifying and the race, it’s important to track how this progresses.

Here is how the points look now, after qualifying (unofficial as INDYCAR will add in the qualifying points next week).

It’s ranked by position, driver, total points, qualifying points and points/position entering qualifying:

FULL-TIME ENTRIES/DRIVERS

1. 9-Scott Dixon, 223 (42, 181/2nd, +1)

2. 1-Simon Pagenaud, 202 (11, 191/1st, -1)

3. 12-Will Power, 171 (26, 145/5th, +2)

4. 2-Josef Newgarden, 164 (12, 152/3rd, -1)

5. 3-Helio Castroneves, 164 (15, 149/4th, -1)

6. 5-James Hinchcliffe, 154 (17, 137/6th, No Change)

7. 28-Ryan Hunter-Reay, 141 (24, 117/8th, +1)

8. 98-Alexander Rossi, 137 (38, 99/9th, +1)

9. 18-Sebastien Bourdais, 136 (Did Not Qualify, -2)

10. 26-Takuma Sato, 133 (36, 97/10th, No Change)

11. 10-Tony Kanaan, 127 (30, 97/11th, No Change)

12. 21-JR Hildebrand, 119 (32, 87th/14th, +2)

13. 19-Ed Jones, 115 (23, 92/12th, -1)

14. 15-Graham Rahal, 107 (20, 87/13th, -1)

15. 8-Max Chilton, 103 (19, 84/15th, No Change)

16. 7-Mikhail Aleshin, 100 (21, 79/17th, +1)

17. 27-Marco Andretti, 99 (28, 71/18th, +1)

18. 14-Carlos Munoz, 93 (10, 83/16th, -2)

19. 83-Charlie Kimball, 88 (18, 70/19th, No Change)

20. 4-Conor Daly, 78 (8, 70/20th, No Change)

21. 11-Spencer Pigot, 71 (66 ECR, 5 Juncos)

22. 20-Ed Carpenter, 66 (40, 26/22nd, No Change)

PART-TIME ENTRIES/DRIVERS

23. 22-Juan Pablo Montoya, 36

24. 29-Fernando Alonso, 34

25. 16-Oriol Servia, 22

26. 77-Jay Howard, 14

27. 40-Zach Veach, 13 (11 ECR, 2 Foyt)

28. 24-Sage Karam, 13

29. 88-Gabby Chaves, 9

30. 50-Jack Harvey, 7

31. 63-Pippa Mann, 6

32. 44-Buddy Lazier, 4

33. 17-Sebastian Saavedra, 3

34. 18-James Davison, 1

