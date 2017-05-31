Indy 500 champ visits Cowboys practice, compares speed with Dez Bryant

Takuma Sato and Dez Bryant. (Courtesy Dallas Cowboys)

Takuma Sato won the Indy 500, one of America’s finest races, on Sunday, and on Wednesday, he paid a visit to one of America’s finest football teams. Sato visited the Dallas Cowboys at their offseason OTAs at The Star in Frisco. His appearance came as part of a Dallas-area tour sponsored by Texas Motor Speedway, which, coincidentally enough, is hosting Sato and other IndyCar drivers to promote the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 scheduled for June 10.


While at practice, Sato chatted with Dez Bryant, who claimed he’s gone 180 miles an hour in his Bentley, and head coach Jason Garrett.


At last, the Cowboys have found someone with more speed off the line than Ezekiel Elliott.
