Indy 500 champ visits Cowboys practice, compares speed with Dez Bryant

Takuma Sato won the Indy 500, one of America’s finest races, on Sunday, and on Wednesday, he paid a visit to one of America’s finest football teams. Sato visited the Dallas Cowboys at their offseason OTAs at The Star in Frisco. His appearance came as part of a Dallas-area tour sponsored by Texas Motor Speedway, which, coincidentally enough, is hosting Sato and other IndyCar drivers to promote the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 scheduled for June 10.

Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato at practice today. Dez Bryant was asked what's the fastest he's gone in a car, he said 180 mph in his Bentley. pic.twitter.com/fdZvsiaP3c — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 31, 2017





While at practice, Sato chatted with Dez Bryant, who claimed he’s gone 180 miles an hour in his Bentley, and head coach Jason Garrett.

And there was a special guest out at The Star today … Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato pic.twitter.com/XaxOreMVFL — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) May 31, 2017





At last, the Cowboys have found someone with more speed off the line than Ezekiel Elliott.

____

