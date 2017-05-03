Indians put Kluber on 10-day DL with back issue

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) -- The Cleveland Indians are being careful with their ace.

The Indians put Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a lower back strain, meaning the right-hander will miss at least his next turn in the rotation. Kluber was removed from Tuesday night's start at Detroit after three innings because of back discomfort.

Manager Terry Francona said missing only one start would be the best-case scenario for Kluber.

''But in fairness to Klube, I don't know if we need to expect that,'' Francona said Wednesday.

The Indians recalled right-hander Joe Colon from Triple-A Columbus.

Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts this season. His durability was crucial last year, when he helped the Indians win the American League pennant despite injuries that decimated the rest of the starting rotation. Kluber, who turned 31 last month, has made at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons, and he won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014.

Last year, Kluber threw 249 1/3 innings, including the postseason. He is not off to a very good start in 2017, allowing at least five runs in three of his six starts.

The Indians, who entered Wednesday night's game against the Tigers a half-game out of first place in the AL Central, will have to make do without Kluber for at least a little while.

''Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later,'' Francona said. ''But we're going to do what's right because we don't want him to have to go through the year like this.''

The 27-year-old Colon has made nine relief appearances at Columbus this year, posting an ERA of 0.87. He made his major league debut for the Indians last season, going 1-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball