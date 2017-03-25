Indians outfielder Chisenhall sprains shoulder, out 3 days

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall will be sidelined for three days after spraining his right shoulder when he crashed into a wall.

Chisenhall was examined Saturday, a day after he was hurt chasing a flyball against the Cubs. Manager Terry Francona said the medical staff described the injury as a mild sprain.

''He'll be down three days, from no activity. He will just get treatment. After that third day, we'll have a much better idea which direction that thing goes and how quickly he can come back,'' Francona said.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis, who had been shut down for two weeks, resumed baseball activity.

''Kipnis took some swings in the cage and some mild throwing,'' Francona said. ''He's now starting a progression. The quickness of it will be determined by how he's feeling. You can't really skip steps but it's nice to know he's starting it. He is feeling good.''