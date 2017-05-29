Indians look for good start vs. Athletics

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians, whose highly regarded but so far underachieving rotation continues to be in a state of flux, welcome the Oakland Athletics to Progressive Field on Monday for the first contest of a four-game series.
Cleveland's rotation, which had the second-best starters' ERA in the American League last year at 4.08, has been a big reason for the club's slow start this season. Indians starters are last in the AL with a 4.89 ERA.
Part of the problem has been the absence of Corey Kluber, on the disabled list since May 3 with a lower back strain. Kluber will be activated to start the Thursday game against the A's.
Kluber will replace Danny Salazar in the rotation. Salazar, who was an All-Star last year, has made 10 starts and is 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA while averaging almost five walks per nine innings. Through his first 10 starts last year, Salazar was 3-5 with a 2.39 ERA.
On Sunday, manager Terry Francona announced that Salazar was being moved to the bullpen.
"He's not being banished to the bullpen," Francona said. "We're trying to have a baseline for him to build his confidence, and when he comes into a game the priority will be the first hitter, which we think will be good for him also. I don't think he's very confident right now, but we'll get him back on the road to carving up people."
The Monday starter for Cleveland will be Trevor Bauer (4-4, 6.30 ERA), who also has struggled this season but has been better in his more recent starts. Bauer is 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA in his last three turns. In three career starts against Oakland, Bauer is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA.
Cleveland will come into the week riding the momentum of one of its most complete games of the season, a 10-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
"We know we can be playing better than we have," said Jason Kipnis, who was 4-for-4 with a home run Sunday. "Games like this reassure us that this is how good we can be."
The Athletics' starter Monday will be Daniel Mengden. He will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start the game in place of Kendall Graveman, who will be placed on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season due to a sore right shoulder.
Mengden, a 24-year-old right-hander, missed the first part of this season while he recovered from offseason foot surgery. In four starts at Nashville, he was 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA. Last year, in a combined 17 starts for Nashville and Double-A Midland, Mengden was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA.
Mengden also started 14 games with the A's in 2016, going 2-9 with a 6.50 ERA. Monday will be his first career appearance against Cleveland.
"He's got a great mix of pitches," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's got five pitches. He's got some deception in what he does, and when he's on, he's got a bright future. It's nice to get him back."
Melvin said Mengden is not yet a finished product.
"It's about being consistent, and that's one thing he missed out on last year, but who knows if it had something to do with the foot?" Melvin said.
1.9k