Indians, Cubs tie 1-all in 1st matchup since World Series

Oakland Athletics first baseman Mark Canha hits a RBI-double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Danny Salazar breezed through his first outing for the Cleveland Indians. No extra adrenaline from facing the Chicago Cubs. No interest in revisiting the World Series.

Just another day at work.

Salazar pitched two crisp innings, and Cleveland and Chicago played to a 1-1 tie in spring training on Sunday.

''I was just trying to work on my fastball,'' said Salazar, who allowed one hit and struck out three. ''Trying to work down on it and the first guy that I face, it was a walk. But after that, just trying to relax and try to get my tempo back.''

The Indians battled injuries for much of last season, but still won the AL Central and made it all the way to the World Series. Then they won three of the first four games against Chicago, but the Cubs rallied for their first title since 1908, winning in the 10th inning of Game 7.

The rematch - in name only, really - looked nothing like their classic meeting last fall, with each side taking the opportunity to a look at several players in front of a sellout crowd of 15,388 on a typically sunny Arizona day. Cubs manager Joe Maddon called it just another spring game, and Salazar sounded a similar note.

''What happened already happened,'' he said. ''I think that's the past. This is a new year and we have a new goal and right now we're just trying to get ready for the season.''

Salazar missed the final part of last season because of tightness in his right forearm, but he returned in the World Series and pitched three scoreless innings in relief. He went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 25 starts last year before he got hurt, making the All-Star team for the first time.

''I think if you keep yourself healthy, you know there's a lot of things that you can do,'' he said.

Albert Almora Jr. walked and scored in the fourth for Chicago. Almora is expected to share time in center with Jon Jay after Dexter Fowler signed with St. Louis in free agency.

Jake Buchanan pitched two hitless innings for the Cubs, and Matt Szczur went 2 for 2 with an RBI single.

AROUND THE CACTUS AND GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUES

PHILLIES 10, BLUE JAYS (ss) 3

At Dunedin, Florida, Kendrys Morales homered and drove in two runs for Toronto, and Jose Bautista also had two hits.

Morales signed a $33 million, three-year deal with the Blue Jays over the winter, and Bautista returned to Toronto for an $18.5 million, one-year contract.

Jeremy Hellickson struggled through two innings for the Phillies, allowing four hits and two runs. J.P. Crawford, Philadelphia's top prospect, went 1 for 3.

METS 5, TIGERS 2

At Port St. Lucie, Florida, Michael Conforto went deep for New York, and Jose Reyes drove in a run.

Conforto had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. He is looking to bounce back after hitting .220 last season.

Tigers starter Matt Boyd threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS (ss) 2

At Tampa, Florida, Starlin Castro hit a three-run homer for the Yankees and prospect Billy McKinney also connected.

New York right-hander Luis Severino pitched two hitless innings

Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a two-run homer for Toronto. Brett Oberholtzer allowed three runs in two innings.

TWINS 5, NATIONALS 1

At Fort Myers, Florida, Jason Castro hit a two-run homer off A.J. Cole, and Byron Buxton also had a nice day for Minnesota.

Buxton doubled to deep left in the first. He walked, stole second and scored on Jorge Polanco's single in the second.

Cole was charged with four runs in 1 2/3 innings.

ASTROS 3, BRAVES 2

At Kissimmee, Florida, Julio Teheran pitched two scoreless innings for Atlanta, and Freddie Freeman had two hits.

Freeman is preparing to play for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

Houston's Evan Gattis, who was one of Atlanta's most popular players before a 2015 trade, hit an RBI single. Max Stassi added a two-run homer.

RAYS 7, RED SOX 3

At Port Charlotte, Florida, Chris Archer made his spring debut for the Rays and allowed one hit over two scoreless innings.

Tampa Bay's Joe McCarthy homered, doubled and drove in three runs.

Boston starter Hector Velazquez gave up one run in two innings.

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 4

At Jupiter, Florida, Yadier Molina, Aledmys Diaz and Eric Fryer had two hits apiece for St. Louis.

Molina and Fryer each drove in two runs.

Miami's Christian Yelich, who is slated to play for Team USA in the WBC, had two hits and two RBIs. Giancarlo Stanton doubled in in a run for the Marlins, and Dan Straily worked a scoreless inning.

ORIOLES 8, PIRATES 3

At Sarasota, Florida, Adam Jones and Manny Machado homered for Baltimore, and Wade Miley pitched two innings of one-run ball.

Top Pirates prospect Tyler Glasnow struck out six over two scoreless innings in his first appearance of the spring. Glasnow was up to 98 mph on the stadium radar gun, and among his strikeout victims were Machado, Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo. He seems likely to grab a spot at the back of Pittsburgh's rotation.