Indians 2B Kipnis sidelined by rotator cuff injury

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, center, gets set to field a ground ball as Michael Martinez, right, and Ronny Rodriguez, left, watch at the team's baseball spring training facility Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has a rotator cuff strain and will stop throwing for a couple days.

Kipnis got a cortisone shot on Saturday, and manager Terry Francona didn't sound very worried about the situation.

''If it was during the season we wouldn't do anything,'' Francona said before Sunday's spring game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa. ''There's so much time to get ready that to kind of put a Band-Aid on it now didn't seem to make sense.''

The 29-year-old Kipnis hit .275 with 23 homers and 82 RBIs last season, helping Cleveland to the AL Central title. He added four more homers and eight RBIs in the playoffs as the Indians made it all the way to the World Series before losing to the Cubs in seven games.

Kipnis had been on a shoulder program.

''I would say probably eight out of 10 guys, as they get their arms loose, you feel something,'' Francona said. ''You throw through stuff and you get through the aches and pains of getting back, but then when there is some history there, you just try to use good judgment.

''He can do all his cardio and everything and all that stuff, but throwing is shut down for four to five days. I don't think he's going to hit today.''

Indians left-hander Tim Cooney also is shut down for a couple weeks because of a strain in his arm. Cooney went 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA in six starts with St. Louis last season and was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals in November.

''Originally, they thought it was forearm,'' Francona said. ''It's lower than that. By all accounts, it is an extremely unique area.''