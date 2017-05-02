Indian Football - AIFF nominates Bembem Devi, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for Arjuna Awards

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has put forth their nominees for the upcoming Arjuna Awards. The Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, government of India to recognize and appreciate the achievements in national sports. The names include former Indian ace Oinam Bembem Devi, 26-year-old Jeje Lalpekhlua and Stabaek goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu

The 36-year-old Bembem managed Eastern Sporting Union in 2017 Indian Women's League final rounds and eventually tasted glory with the side. The victory marked the last game of her professional career as she had already decided to hang up her boots in her international career after clinching gold at the 2016 South Asian Games.

As for Jeje, the Mariner has been a key player for Sanjoy Sen's side and has also played a vital role in the Indian National Team. The Mizoram born player was crowned as the Player of the Year 2016 by the Indian FA. Jeje made 17 appearances for the Kolkata club this season and has netted five goals.

The third nominee for the award is 6'3'' tall goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who is currently donning the Stabaek FC colours. On 30 June 2016, the 25-year-old made history by becaming the first Indian footballer to feature in a UEFA Europa League match. The former East Bengal goalkeeper started in the away match against Welsh football team and played for 30 minutes in Connah's Quay at Deeside Stadium in Wales.