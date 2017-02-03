In the shadow of the Super Bowl, they still love Johnny Manziel

KATY, Texas – They came early – in some instances a couple hours early – to line up and wait. They came carrying helmets and posters and mini footballs. They came ready to pay $99 for a signature or a picture, plus a few fleeting moments of conversation and recollection.

Dads came with their kids, and wives came with their husbands. Friends arrived together. They came, mostly clad in Texas A&M maroon. One came in a Scooby-Doo costume, a tribute to an epic Halloween photo that helped cement the legend of Johnny Manziel almost as much as that day in Tuscaloosa when he rolled the Tide.

They came because of Manziel, Johnny Football himself, who was tucked in a back corner of Stadium Signatures here Thursday night at the Katy Mills mall in the far suburbs of Houston, where the sprawl finally ends and the country begins.

Manziel once promised to wreck the NFL if given the chance, but all he ever really did was wreck himself and that opportunity. Thirty miles east of here, Super Bowl preparation and celebrations were underway. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons were tucked in hotel rooms as bands and bars and bright firework lights overwhelmed downtown.

That was what Manziel always envisioned, leading teams to the biggest games, starring on the biggest stages, the centerpiece of America’s biggest show.

Instead, he was here, just 24 years old, but humbly scratching out his name as people talked about the good, old days, too nervous to address the uncertain future or even present.

View photos Johnny Manziel signs autographs not too far from where the Super Bowl will be played. (Alan Springer/Yahoo Sports) More

And so they, a few hundred Manziel diehards, showed up with the excitement of getting to see their old hero but also with a healthy dose of melancholy over the entire thing. It isn’t supposed to be like this. He’s too young to be here. He’s too good to be making a living this way, trading on fading fame.

“He’s got too much talent,” said Tim Carlton, as he waited in line. Carlton was with his 10-year-old grandson, Jayson Hampton. He knew Manziel’s father growing up back in Tyler. That made it hurt even more.

The thrill of watching Manziel dance across two seasons with the Aggies made Jayson a football fan and made forever memories between grandfather and grandson. To meet their shared hero was exciting. Yet that hint of regret was there. Manziel was an example for Jayson of how not to live, which meant how they were seeing Johnny tempered a little that they were getting to see Johnny.

“If he can just get his act together, he’s got too much talent to not make it,” Carlton said.

Manziel partied his way out of the NFL. Too many trips to Vegas, too many wild social-media appearances, too many frightening substance-abuse issues destroying everything. He was always undersized and unorthodox, in need of twice the work to truly succeed. Instead he gave a fraction.

The NFL is ruthless. Everyone can play. Everyone has ability. The quarterbacks here this week, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, are as famous for their off-field dedication, relentless preparation and dull personal existences as much as their on-field ability. If those guys don’t believe they are good enough to cut a corner then Manziel never really stood a chance.

He’s been out of football for over a year now, cut by Cleveland after just two seasons. The lifestyle was relentless and ridiculous. For the 2015 season finale Manziel was out with a concussion, but he skipped the game anyway, headed to Las Vegas and was spotted at Planet Hollywood wearing a blond wig, a fake mustache and claiming his name was “Billy.”

He’d become an absurd punch line. He played just 15 NFL games and threw just seven touchdowns. Rehabs and interventions and promises after promises haven’t altered much.

Manziel has said on social media he is in a good place now, presumably sober. He’s said he’s changed and eager for a comeback. He attended a bunch of playoff games this year, ostensibly to watch how winning quarterbacks conduct themselves. Who knows, though. He declined to be interviewed during or after the autograph event, so his comeback plan or current training routine remains a secret. With his illness, rock bottom is always a terrifying day away.

Read More