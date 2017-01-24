In police cruiser video, Bengals' Adam Jones tells officer, 'I hope you die tomorrow'

Cincinnati Bengals veteran cornerback Adam Jones was back in the news for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he was arrested just a couple of days after the Bengals’ regular-season finale and charged with four counts.

Now the video from inside the police cruiser has been released, and it’s not pretty. (Here’s a 3-minute clip of the 18-minute video; the explicit language is bleeped out.)

In the back seat of Sgt. Jarrod Cotton’s cruiser, Jones first accuses Cotton of wanting to get his name on television. He goes on to tell the officer, “suck my d—” and “I hope you die tomorrow” among other unpleasantries. Cincinnati Enquirer Bengals beat writer Paul Dehner Jr. counted 21 instances of Jones calling Cotton “b—-” and 11 instances of him telling Cotton, “suck my d—” in the full video.

Jones also tells Cotton he would spit on him if he could; later, at the Hamilton County Justice Center, he allegedly spit on a female nurse who was examining him, drawing a felony charge.

Jones’ attorneys released a statement on Monday night, saying the 33-year-old is “embarrassed and remorseful” for his behavior and that he is committed to counseling and anger management:

The Bengals also released a brief statement, writing, “We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior. The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The Club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology, however, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans.”

Quite the episode from a player who served as a team captain in 2016. If you’re wondering, Jones signed a three-year, $22 million contract in 2016 with $6 million guaranteed. Releasing him would save Cincinnati $6.3 million against the cap this year, the amount of his base salary.