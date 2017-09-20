Imagine an NFL with soccer-style relegation

There is no more entertaining nor more lucrative professional sports league in the world than the NFL. It monopolizes fall Sundays in the United States with unrelenting drama. It will take in around $14 billion in revenue in 2017. Its popularity is almost unfathomable.

Its games, though, can sometimes be insufferably boring.

Think about Thursday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Or every Cleveland Browns game this decade. When was the last time a Browns game had meaningful implications?

Ah, but see, the problem isn’t the Browns. All pro sports leagues have pathetic franchises. The problem, rather, is the structure of the league itself. And there’s a simple solution to the problem: NFL relegation.

For the uninitiated, relegation is the meritocratic system that governs almost all of European soccer. The principle is simple: Each season, the worst teams in the first division get relegated to the second division. The best teams in the second division get promoted to the first. The same relationship exists between the second and third divisions, and the third and fourth, and so on. No club is ever safe in the top flight; no club is ever confined to lower tiers.

In anecdotal terms: Every miserable Browns season is currently rewarded with a high draft pick. What if, instead, each one could be penalized with demotion out of the NFL?

Sure, we’d have to find a new social media punching bag. But the league would probably be better off. And those games the Browns played to try to salvage their place in the NFL? They’d be wonderful entertainment.

But simply booting the Browns out of the NFL isn’t plausible. A complex promotion-relegation system is necessary. Fortunately, that’s exactly what we’ve concocted.

How would relegation in the NFL work?

The best way to institute a promotion-relegation system in the NFL would be to divide the league into two 16-team divisions: a top tier – we’ll call it the Joe Montana Division – and a bottom tier – the Dan Marino Division. For practicality’s sake, we’ll split the NFL into those two divisions based on 2016 record:

The two divisions would still comprise a single entity, the NFL, and all 32 teams would abide by the same roster and salary-cap rules. They’d participate in the same NFL draft. They’d receive equal revenue shares. But only teams in the Montana Division could compete for Vince Lombardi trophies. In the regular season, games would be exclusively intradivision.

That regular season would consist of 15 games per team – one against each divisional opponent. Each team would play seven home games, seven away games and one at a neutral site. In the Montana Division, those neutral site games would travel to foreign countries – England, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, China … wherever the NFL saw opportunity to expand its reach. The Marino Division neutral-site games would be played in non-NFL cities around the United States.

The perfectly balanced schedule would yield a 16-team end-of-season table in each division. Those tables would determine playoff seeding. The traditional NFL playoffs would be reduced to four teams, with the top-seeded team in the Montana Division hosting the fourth-place team in the Montana Division, second hosting third, and the winners meeting in the Super Bowl at a predetermined neutral location.

