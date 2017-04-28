Illustrated Review: Predators and Blues providing a second-round staring contest

When Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane wished elimination upon the Nashville Predators, it shouldn't have come as a total shock.

Kane and the Blackhawks were just bounced by the Predators in a first-round sweep, the first time in the Kane and Jonathan Toews era-now spanning 126 playoff games-that Chicago has been swept. Heck, the Blackhawks had never won fewer than two games in any playoff series since their recent run off began in 2009.

But it was the flavor of sour grapes Kane chose, complaining that Nashville doesn’t play the right way. It read like a frustrated forward venting some of that irritation; the Blackhawks scored three goals in their four games against the Predators, being shut out twice and opening the series with a goalless streak of 1:41:05.

In between Kane's frustration though and the Blackhawks offensive futility, something should be revealed: The Predators are a stingy defensive team. If they have a counterpart left in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, a doppelganger that mimics their profile, it's the St. Louis Blues, whom Nashville is now locking horns with in the second round.

Likewise, in Round 1, the Blues dispatched a higher-seeded Central Division team, one that it frustrated in a dissimilar way than Nashville. Where the Predators had a Corsi-for percentage of 50.48 against the Blackhawks, the Blues were dominated puck possession wise against the Minnesota Wild, the lowest Corsi number (39.14 percent) of any of the 16 playoff teams of the first round, per Corsica.Hockey.

But St. Louis rode goaltender Jake Allen past the Wild in five games, and the Blues made Minnesota take a lot of shots from the periphery. Of the remaining playoff teams, Allen faced the third-fewest high-danger shots against (Pekka Rinne faced the second-fewest), and Minnesota was kept out of the home-plate area.

This fits the mold of how the Predators and Blues were during the regular season. St. Louis surrendered the second-fewest scoring chances against per 60 minutes; Nashville finished fifth. Of goaltenders who appeared in at least 60 games during the regular season, Allen and Rinne finished third and fourth respectively in fewest high-danger shots against.

In many respects, the Predators and Blues are built in similar fashions. Their second-round series could turn into a staring contest, each team waiting for the other to blink.

And though scoring swelled in Game 1 of the series on Wednesday, it wasn't the defenses that sagged. Nashville conceded four scoring chances at even-strength; St. Louis three. The goaltenders, who were nearly unbeatable in round one, slowly began to regress. Rinne faced four high-danger shots against, while Allen faced five. But everything else stayed relatively similar to the first round.

St. Louis got into its game plan right away; after Nashville won the opening faceoff, the Blues deployed a measured forecheck, a modified 1-1-3.

This is a pretty simple setup. That highest forward, David Perron (the 'F1' in this situation) is there to funnel the play toward the wall. But a second forward (the 'F2', in this case, Patrik Berglund) is also above the blue line, and ready to attack the side Perron forces the puck to.





View photos

So even when P.K. Subban gets this puck along the wall, Berglund closes the space very quickly. With Perron following the play, Subban can't go up the middle (this is by design). He can either play the puck back where it came from, but given little time to make a decision, he makes the safe play of dumping the puck up the boards. This in turn though ends with the Blues gaining possession.





View photos

Read More