Iginla's new house in Boston; Vegas preseason schedule; Hockey Ops changes in Arizona (Puck Headlines)

• THIS IS BLASPHEMY! HOW COULD THE NHL DO THI… oh. Wait. [The Onion]

• Actor Michael Mantenuto, who played real-life defenseman Jack O’Callahan in the movie Miracle, is dead at age 35. [Hollywood Reporter]

• The Vegas Golden Knights don’t have a full team yet, but they’ve (unofficially) been told who they’ll face in seven preseason games and where. [Las Vegas Review-Journal]

• The Arizona Coyotes have made some significant changes within their Hockey Operations Department. [Coyotes]

• The Dallas Stars signed Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract extension. [Stars]

• Stephen Krupin is a former speechwriter for President Obama. The only speech he wrote that he didn’t believe in: the one where Obama congratulated the Pittsburgh Penguins at the White House. Krupin is a lifelong Washington Capitals fans and he ‘hates’ the Pens. [Washington Post]

• Watch Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head while you still can because their teams could be much different in the near future. [Vice Sports]

• The Capitals have been waiting for this rematch with the Penguins all year. [CSN Mid-Atlantic]

• Karl Alzner is not expected to be ready for Game 1 against the Penguins. [NHL]

• Adam Larsson and Mark Letestu are taking their place in the spotlight as two unlikely playoff heroes for the Edmonton Oilers. [Edmonton Journal]

• After Game 1, it’s clear the Oilers aren’t intimidated by the Ducks. [LA Times]

• How the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers match-up. [Silver Seven Sens]

• The real question in the Sens-Rangers series: ‘what is an Ottawa egg roll?’ [Blueshirt Banter]

• Down Goes Brown: Top 10 remaining ‘Old Guys Without A Cup.’ [Sportsnet]

• Pat Kelleher will assume the role of USA Hockey’s Executive Director on June 10. [USA Hockey]

• The draft lottery in Toronto is on Saturday. It’s not as exciting this year due to a prejudged ‘average draft’ class. [Toronto Sun]

• Jarome Iginla just bought a $4.5-million house in Boston. What might that say about the forward’s future? [Boston Business Journal]

• Signing Zdeno Chara to an extension should be ‘the last thing’ on GM Don Sweeney’s mind. [Boston Sports Desk]

• The Florida Panthers are looking for a ‘modern day guy’ as their next head coach. [NBC Sports]

• Two months after giving birth, Team USA goaltender Jessie Vetter is back in net and trying to make her third Olympic squad. National selection camp is five days and starts on Sunday. [Olympics]

• With the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the playoffs, the center (centre?) of the Hockey Universe now turns its focus on the Toronto Marlies in the AHL playoffs. [The Star]

• Mike Babcock has won nearly everything in hockey. Could the Jack Adams be the next piece of hardware he adds to the mantle? It should be. [CBC]

• Trying to read between the lines of Nikita Kucherov’s harsh criticism of his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates. [Lightning Insider]

• Elliotte Friedman addresses potential off-season issues facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [FanRag Sports]

• Bruce Arthur does a masterful job discussing the recent layoffs at ESPN, and the hockey coverage that took a huge hit. [The Star]

• The rumors of Ilya Kovalchuk’s return are swirling again. On the chance that he does return, what should the New Jersey Devils do with him? [All About The Jersey]

• A chat with Union College player turned NHL free agent Spencer Foo. [Mayor’s Manor]

