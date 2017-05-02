Igesund didn't see Highlands Park sack coming

Igesund was axed on Saturday by the relegation-threatened side following a series of poor of results

Former Highlands Park head coach Gordon Igesund has admitted that he didn't expected to be shown the exit door at the Tembisa-based club.

Igesund was relieved of his duties on Saturday, less than 24 hours after seeing his side lose 2-0 to Bidvest Wits.

"It was unexpected. We had 22 points and were on track for our next four games. Three of them are against the sides we are battling - Baroka, Platinum Stars and Chippa United. I believed we would escape relegation despite the fact that we are at the bottom," Igesund told Daily Sun.

The four-time league winning coach reiterates his belief that they would escape relegation despite the team's struggles in recent weeks.

"I agree we had no luck but I am still confident that the club will survive. They have made their decision and I accept it. I wish them luck and believe they will survive," Igesund said.

Highlands Park have since appointed Les Grobler as head coach on an interim basis with Thierry Mulonzo as his assistant until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Highlands Park director Sinky Mnisi said the club no longer had faith in Igesund.

"We want to survive relegation and I don't think he was the right man to help us do that. We are in a dangerous position and we need urgent results," Mnisi said.