IG model tweets out phone number of Steelers' Antonio Brown

How was your Sunday? An All Pro wide receiver probably didn’t enjoy his quite as much, likely getting his cell phone blown up with texts after an Instagram model tweeted out his number to the world.

Jena Frumes, who has 1.9 million Instagram followers and another 43K on Twitter, sent out the following message Sunday on Twitter — before later deleting it — to Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown:

View photos Instagram model Jena Frumes sent out this message to Pittsburgh Steelers All Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday before deleting it. (Screenshot of Twitter) More

We’ll let you figure out exactly what that means. Even though Frumes later nuked it, the damage was done. That number is probably in the process of being changed, if Brown hasn’t already done so. But on a lovely Sunday afternoon? Man, that’s extra cold.

Here’s how fans handled the news of AB’s digits hitting the interwebs. It seemed to reverberate a bit in Cleveland, which seems to have a bit of AB envy.

How Cleveland reacts to Antonio Brown's number getting tweeted by an IG model pic.twitter.com/3LgXefeWUy — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) June 11, 2017





Funny stuff, even if it’s gallows humor for Brown. He seems to have some bad luck with social media. Who could forget the infamous Facebook live incident after the divisional round playoff victory? Teammate Le’Veon Bell also recently was called out for sliding into the DMs of an online model, so there might be a lesson here.

Of course, life is still good for Brown. The Steelers still believe in him, rewarding Brown with a massive contract extension this offseason. But that doesn’t mean Sunday wasn’t a tough day after yet another unfortunate social media situation.

