Huston Street had a setback

Angels reliever Huston Street has experienced a setback in his rehab from a lat strain. The culprit:right triceps tightness. He was nearing a return from the disabled list but now his rehab assignment has been paused as he recovers from his latest ailment.

Street, who was put on the shelf early in spring training, is no stranger to the disabled list. He missed two months of the 2016 season after undergoing knee surgery and has spent part of every major league season rehabbing various leg, elbow and shoulder ailments. Last year, beset by an oblique strain, hamstring cramp and chronic medial knee pain, he delivered a career-worst 6.45 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 over just 22.1 innings with the Angels.

Bud Norris is closing for the Angels. He’ll likely continue to do so for a long, long time.

