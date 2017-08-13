What if … the Hurricanes had signed Sergei Fedorov? (NHL Alternate History)

(Ed. Note: It’s the NHL Alternate History project! We’ve asked fans and bloggers from 31 teams to pick one turning point in their franchise’s history and ask ‘what if things had gone differently?’ Trades, hirings, firings, wins, losses, injuries … all of it. How would one different outcome change the course of history for an NHL team? Today: Derek Roessler and Mike Flanagan of Section328 on the Carolina Hurricanes. Enjoy!)

By Derek Roessler and Mike Flanagan of Section328

When you are a non-traditional market that won a Stanley Cup in your first 10 years of existence, do you even need to do a look into an alternate universe? Isn’t the Stanley Cup being paraded through Raleigh, NC the alternate universe nightmare of every maple-blooded Canadian already?

Well, if anyone is up for the challenge of taking the golden ticket of changing one moment in Hurricanes history, it’s us.

As we sat down to ponder the options of what we would do with this new found power, a litany of thoughts immediately sprung to mind: What if Peter Karmanos never moved the team from Hartford? What if Igor Larionov didn’t score that triple-overtime goal in 2002? Or what if Jim Rutherford drafted Erik Karlsson instead of Zach Boychuk?

All of these pale in comparison to the soap opera like drama of February 1998 and what could have been.

Section 328 Theatre is proud to present “A Phone Call Between Friends”

February 15th, 1998

Dateline: Detroit, Compuware HQ

Setting: Swanky corner office of CEO, IT magnate, and current savior of hockey in North Carolina, Peter Karmanos

Peter Karmanos: Betty, get Jimmy on the line for me. (sips on a CheerWine and wonders where this has been his whole life)

Betty: Mr. Rutherford is on line 2

PK: Jimmy, I have an idea.

Jim Rutherford: Pete, I’ve told you that Big Caesars is a horrible business idea.

PK: No, listen to me. I think we can finally get that Illitch fella.

JR: Seriously Pete, if this is another pizza scam I’m gonna stop picking up your calls.

PK: Let’s offer sheet Fedorov

JR: (Stunned Silence)

JR: But… PK… that’s against “the code”

PK: I just moved a team from Hartford to a basketball hotbed with a cavernous half full building 100 miles from where we actually call home. Do you think I’m worried about “the code”?

JR: Pete, is there anyway that would make Fedorov want play in Raleigh/Greensboro/wherever we are today?

PK: Hell with it. Throw a metric crap ton of cash at him. He’s a Russian. I hear in Russia cash buys you, so make the deal Jim.

JR: I mean, we could throw like $7M per season at him, that would surely make him at least interested.

PK: Jim, you’re not listening. My goal isn’t to sign Fedorov, my goal is to put the screws to that SOB down the street and his damn little pizza pizza guy too.

JR: Well, signing Fedorov would give us some clout in the area. It would definitely be a boost for ticket sales. But all those draft picks we would have to give up, it’s just not worth it. I’m confident that I can turn each and every first round draft pick in the next five years into a surefire NHL stud.

PK: I’ve had my lawyer draw up an offer sheet, Jim. I’m sending it over via that new fax machine we had installed in your office.

JR: Fax?

PK: The phone printer over in the corner.

JR: Oh… ok. Hold on, something is coming thru. HOLY MOTHER OF OFFER SHEETS Pete! That’s a $12M signing bonus. That’s basically a $38M contract offer. Can we afford that?

PK: Don’t worry about. My sons have a trust fund they’re not currently using.

JR: No way the league lets us get away with this, Pete.

PK: I’ve got an arbitrator that my buddy Trump told me about. I’ll get my way. That Don guy has a way of making things happen.

JR: Are you sure Mr. Karmanos? If this fails, we’ll be laughing stocks and pariahs at the next NHL meeting. Plus, we’ll never get any of those sweet square pizzas again.

PK: Make the deal Jimmy. Make the deal.

END SCENE

