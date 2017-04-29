Hurricanes scoop up Scott Darling's rights from Blackhawks

The Carolina Hurricanes continued salvaging parts from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday evening, parting with a third-round draft selection (which previously belonged to Ottawa) to acquire the rights to negotiate with netminder Scott Darling.

Carolina’s exclusive window to sign Darling lasts until July 1, when the 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent is scheduled to hit the open market.

Darling created a bit of a buzz this season with his support of Blackhawks starter Corey Crawford. He fashioned an 18-5-5 record and maintained a .924 save percentage, which ranked fourth among NHL goaltenders who made at least 30 appearances.

“Scott had a very successful season in Chicago and was a big part of the Blackhawks finishing with the best record in the Western Conference,” Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis said, via official press release. “He played a critical role on Chicago’s 2015 championship team.”

Darling was thrust into action in relief of Crawford during the opening round of Chicago’s 2015 Stanley Cup run. He earned victories in three consecutive appearances versus the Nashville Predators before Crawford replaced him in Game 6.

It’s believed that Darling had emerged as a candidate for starting job with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, interest that could have conceivably prompted the move.

Both Cam Ward and Eddie Lack, netminders responsible for the NHL’s 26th-ranked total save percentage last season, have one year remaining on their current deals with the Hurricanes. Ward is set to earn $3.3 million, while Lack costs $2.75 million.

The Hurricanes have previously scooped up the remnants of a cap crunch in Chicago. They acquired dynamic forward Teuvo Teravainen from the Blackhawks last summer in a package that also included Bryan Bickell.

Darling was due a considerable raise on the $587,500 salary he earned this past season.

