Hurricane Irma forces Buccaneers-Dolphins game to Week 11

Dolphins coach Adam Gase and his team had their game against Tampa Bay rescheduled to Week 11. (AP)

No matter what, the NFL’s solution for the Miami Dolphins-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game was not going to be ideal.

Hurricane Irma forced the NFL to decide Tuesday that the game wouldn’t go on as scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday. Either the Dolphins were going to have to move a home game to a neutral site, or game would be moved to Week 11 and each team would then play 16 games in a row without a bye. The NFL settled on the latter. The Buccaneers and Dolphins will play on Nov. 19.


The obvious part of the decision-making process was that the game couldn’t happen on Sunday, with the storm hitting South Florida through the weekend. It seemed like the game might be played at a neutral site, but there are plenty of issues that go along with rescheduling an NFL game somewhere else with only a few days of preparation. It also would have also given Miami just six true home games this season. The Dolphins also have a designated home game in London.

The fact that the Buccaneers and Dolphins coincidentally shared a Week 11 bye made the scheduling easy. They’ll both get a Week 1 bye now, which neither coach or any player seemed too happy about. That means 16 straight weeks of football for both teams, including the Dolphins’ London trip.

After a long offseason preparing for this game, the Buccaneers and Dolphins will just have to wait another week to get their 2017 season underway.

