Hull hit Super League summit as Wolves' winning streak ends

Warrington Wolves suffered a first defeat in six as Hull FC benefited from strong starts to both halves in an impressive home win.

Hull FC moved to the top of Super League and brought an end to Warrington Wolves' recent revival with a 34-10 victory at the KCOM Stadium on Friday.

After beginning the season with six straight defeats, Warrington got off the mark for the season with a draw in the reverse fixture on April 1 and then recorded four wins in a row.

Yet Tony Smith's men were second-best on this occasion as Marc Sneyd, Mahe Fonua and Jake Connor starred to lift the Black and Whites above Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors into first place. Castleford and Wigan meet on Saturday, with the winner set to regain top spot.

Hull charged out of the blocks with tries from the impressive Connor and Fonua, each converted by Sneyd.

The Wolves were the stronger side for the rest of the half and scored through Matty Russell and Joe Westerman, who was later withdrawn through injury, but Hull remained ahead and led by four at the break after a Sneyd penalty.

A remarkable 90-metre run from Joe Philbin led to Jack Hughes crossing for Warrington at the start of the second period, only for the try to be ruled out for obstruction from Philbin.

Having enjoyed that reprieve, Hull then found a second wind and pulled further clear through Jamie Shaul before a brace from Albert Kelly rubbed salt into the visitors' wounds. Sneyd finished with seven goals from as many attempts.

Friday's other game saw St Helens record a much-needed 28-6 win over Leigh Centurions, who have now lost six league games in succession.