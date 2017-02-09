Hull City-Arsenal Preview

Heading into Saturday's home match with Hull City, Arsenal fans are suffering from déjà vu.

Consecutive defeats have effectively scuppered any hopes Arsenal (14-5-5) had of mounting a Premier League title challenge - something that the club's fans have not experienced in well over a decade.

Champions League, FA Cup and top-four targets remain available to the Gunners, but this season has slipped into an old and familiar pattern, causing the morale of the club's fan-base to deteriorate to the verge of mutiny.

However, manager Arsene Wenger - who was watching on from the stands due to a touchline ban as his side lost to both Watford and Chelsea - believes that some of the fans have lost perspective.

"Our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation, as I have as well," Wenger said. "But you cannot be a fan until last Tuesday and not be a fan anymore and not be behind the team this Saturday. It doesn't make sense.

"All the other clubs, everywhere we fight with - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool - they have big expectations as well and big histories. We are in a fight there, we absolutely have to be united or we have no chance to do it. You have Tottenham, everyone is in the fight and everyone is behind their team. We have to do exactly the same, even if we had two disappointing results."

Arsenal's players will know that the easiest way to show that the team are united will be to pick up a win in their next match. But that won't be easy, as an inspired Hull City (5-5-14) are the Gunners' opponents at the Emirates.

Marco Silva's impact at Hull has been little short of remarkable.

The Portuguese coach - nicknamed the mini-Mourinho - has displayed the motivational qualities of Jose of old since arriving at the struggling a month ago.

The Tigers have won all four of their home matches under Silva and put in great displays against the division's higher-profile sides away from home - drawing with Manchester United and suffering an undeserved defeat against league leaders Chelsea.

However, the Hull boss is keen to stress that the recent success shouldn't foster unrealistic expectations with his team still being a point from safety despite their recent heroics.

"I am not a miracle worker," Silva said. "But that is not important. I am a worker, I want to work and keep our goal in our minds always, but my feet always stay on the ground.

"Of course, the last time I played there it was a great result for us, for Olympiacos. But now it's different. Different competition, different moment and different clubs."

The last time Silva faced Arsenal at the Emirates as a manager his Olympiacos side came from behind to produce a shock 3-2 win in the Champions League.

But Silva's chances of repeating that feat will be hampered by an injury crisis in the squad. Forward Abel Hernandez and centre-back Michael Dawson have joined an already extensive injury list, with Curtis Davies, Ryan Mason, Will Keane, Moses Odubajo, Markus Henriksen, Greg Luer and Brian Lenihan already out.

Arsenal will be missing Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla through injury and Granit Xhaka through suspension, but Hector Bellerin is expected to be fit.

Hull have not beaten the Gunners since the teams' first Premier League meeting back in 2008, drawing two and losing eight of the ten matches since.