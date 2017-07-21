Why Hugh Freeze will have no problem getting another coaching job after Ole Miss ouster

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze resigned in disgrace on Thursday and found himself dueling with O.J. Simpson for top billing on sports cable television. But when Yahoo Sports contacted a long-time college athletic director on Thursday night, he didn’t hesitate when asked about Freeze’s long-term coaching future: “I think he will coach again.”

The voice on the other end of the line was Jim Livengood, the respected former athletic director at UNLV, Arizona and Washington State. He’d seen the Yahoo Sports story about how Freeze’s call to an escort in January 2016 led to his resignation for a “pattern of personal misconduct” discovered by university officials. (Freeze said it was “a misdial.”)

The sheer stupidity of calling an escort from his school-issued phone earned Freeze a spot in the SEC West wing of the college football Hall of Shame. It will be on display somewhere alongside former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino’s neck brace from his mistress-aided motorcycle accident and the empties from former Alabama coach Mike Price’s drunken bender. Both Petrino and Price lost their jobs amid disgrace and were hired at a new school within a year. “Everyone in these situations,” Livengood said. “They all coach again.” Livengood’s sentiment was echoed by multiple university officials and industry sources on Thursday night and Friday morning, with one notably laughing “of course he will” get hired again.

This column is not an endorsement of Freeze’s coaching future, but a reminder of the inevitability of it. College sports is a cold-blooded, zero-sum business that disguises its billions in television revenue with ideals like amateurism, student athletes and core values. In college athletics, winning accompanied by tabloid scandal trumps losing with grace. Breaking NCAA rules and dialing an escort, in the eyes of those who run college sports, is far better in the rear-view mirror than a sub-.500 record. To the victors, the scandals are a mere inconvenience. Only the coaches with losing records are dispatched to the used-car lots. Livengood maintained a simple reason for Freeze being a college head coach again: “Because he won.”

Freeze will be saddled with dual reputational baggage – both inevitable NCAA mortal sins and a crushing personal downfall. He’s already been branded an NCAA cheater after his run of suspiciously successful recruiting classes led to a sweeping and ongoing NCAA investigation. Ole Miss self-imposed significant sanctions earlier this year, including a 2017 postseason ban, in advance of the completion of an ongoing NCAA investigation. (Further punishment to the school and potentially to Freeze is sure to follow when the NCAA case concludes later this year).

Hugh Freeze was 39-25 in five seasons as Ole Miss’ head coach. (Getty) More

Then there’s Freeze’s personal downfall, which has been viewed as peak Schadenfreude for a coach long known to quote God in conversation and the bible on Twitter. The image of his family as his Twitter billboard picture and scripture quotes throughout his feed provided delicious fodder for cynics on Thursday night. But there’s one way to endure the most embarrassing of scandals: “You better win,” Livengood said.

In Freeze’s first four seasons at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2015, the Rebels went 34-18. In the prior two seasons under Houston Nutt – the coach whose dogged lawyer unearthed the documents that undid Freeze – the Rebels went 6-18. Freeze beat Alabama in consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015, something that will get whispered to the search firms and headhunters as Freeze attempts to find an ethically malleable administration in Conference USA or the Sun Belt down the road. The administering of Freeze’s rollout and public return will be key, as Livengood stressed the old political warning of avoiding a “drip, drip, drip” of negative stories in the upcoming weeks.

Read More