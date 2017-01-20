Hudson Swafford shoots second 65, leads in rainy La Quinta

Michael Kim hits from the bunker on the 11th hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) -- Hudson Swafford shot his second straight 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the CareerBuilder Challenge, finishing just as a storm hit the desert layouts.

Winless in his four-year PGA Tour career, Swafford had a bogey-free round on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West after opening Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.

First-round leader Dominic Bozzelli and Danny Lee were tied for second. Bozzelli followed his opening 64 on PGA West's Stadium Course with a 67 at La Quinta. Lee, from New Zealand, had a 64 at La Quinta.

Phil Mickelson played the final six holes in intermittent showers in the second-to-last group off the 10th tee on the Nicklaus course. The tournament ambassador followed an opening 68 at La Quinta with a 66 to reach 10 under in his return from two sports hernia surgeries.