How the UFC is planning to take its sport to the next level

Forrest Griffin is a symbol of what might best be described as mixed martial arts’ second act. MMA began in 1993, when Rorion Gracie and Art Davie collaborated to put on UFC 1 on Nov. 12, 1993.

It was designed in part to determine which fighting style was best, and on that night, jiu-jitsu won out when Gracie’s brother, Royce, won the eight-man tournament.

The second act began in earnest on April 9, 2005, in the Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV in Las Vegas. That was the night Griffin defeated Stephan Bonnar in the finale of Season 1 of the reality series, “The Ultimate Fighter,” which still stands as one of the best bouts in the history of the UFC.

The UFC was at a precarious point in its history on that breezy spring day in Las Vegas. It was more than $40 million in debt, then-owner Lorenzo Fertitta was considering a sale and “TUF,” as it became to be known, was its last shot to attract the attention of the masses.

The fight between Griffin and Bonnar was so good, and executives from Spike TV were so excited by what they’d seen, that they went into an alleyway between the Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center, where the Runnin’ Rebels basketball team plays, and worked out a deal for a new season.

That essentially saved the UFC and marked the unofficial start of the sport’s second act.

And so it’s sort of appropriate that Griffin, now a UFC vice president for athlete development, is presiding over what may be remembered as the start of the sport’s third act.

The 30,000-square-foot UFC Performance Institute, which will open in late April or early May on the company’s new 15-acre campus, was designed to, among other things, enhance training techniques, improve fitness, and assist with injury rehabilitation and prevention.

“Research and innovation are really at the heart of what we’re doing here at the UFC Performance Institute,” James Kimball, the UFC’s vice president of operations for the new facility, said during a tour.

The UFC turned to Griffin to get a fighter’s perspective on what the building should include and how it should be laid out. It has a 13,000-square-foot first floor that includes cardio equipment and is a more general training area. The 17,000-square-foot second floor is what Griffin calls sport specific to fighting, and includes an Octagon and a boxing ring.

Griffin joked about the potential fight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. as he pointed out the boxing area.

“This is a full-sized, regulation boxing ring, since I’ve heard this is a boxing town,” Griffin said. “I’ve also heard Conor might use it for a big-money fight with Floyd. If he wants to use it, we could be available.”

There is a lot of cutting-edge technology being put to use in the facility, but Griffin said he believes one of the most effective tools will be the high-end cameras that will be centered around the Octagon where fighters can film their sparring and then evaluate it from multiple angles in a film room. There are also monitors on the wall facing the Octagon so the fighter and his coaches can see what they’re doing in real time.

“One of the things that makes this Octagon better than any others is that it is surrounded by high-speed, high-definition cameras,” Griffin said. “ … To be able to practice and then to immediately watch what you are doing wrong is critical. … You want to minimize your sparring, but you still have to spar, you still have to go at what we call game speed. You’ll do that, and to get the most out of it, you’ll do film study here. That’s what every major sport does and that’s what we’re building this for, to be on par with every major sport.”

Griffin told Yahoo Sports that he believes there is a long way to go before MMA fighters maximize their performance and said he believes the Performance Institute will help speed that process.

Lawrence Epstein, the UFC’s chief operating officer, said the UFC traveled around the world examining training facilities before deciding what would be included in the Performance Institute.

“We’ll be trying to figure out new and better techniques that, as I said, aren’t going to expose our athletes to injury but will increase their performance,” he said. “This not just going to be a static facility where we provide you with resources. This is going to be a research facility where we’re going to get smarter and better, and we’re going to learn how to get smarter and better when it comes to training techniques. We’ve got a long way to go, but this facility will hopefully get us to the point where we’re up to the level [in terms of maximization of performance] where the NBA or the NFL is right now.”

The facility is free to all UFC and former UFC fighters, Epstein said. He noted that many athletes from other major league sports live in Las Vegas and will be welcome to work out at the facility. He also said he’s had talks with NHL expansion team the Vegas Golden Knights about their players using the facility, and suggested the NFL’s Raiders players could also possibly work out there.

