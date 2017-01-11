How the new CBA will impact first-round draft picks

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, explores how the new CBA will impact the first round of the draft and future first-round picks.
The days of teams relying on the salary cap to build a roster will be marginalized when the new CBA takes effect in July.
Teams are set to lose $31 million in cap space when minimum player salaries are adjusted and another $14 million because 120 percent of rookie-scale contracts will count against the cap instead of 100 percent under the current CBA.
The Vertical breaks down the details.
ROOKIE SCALE INCREASE
The increase in the rookie salary scale will have a domino effect on teams’ cap space for years to come.
The 45 percent increase to the 2017-18 rookie scale will be phased in over a three-year period, with future first-round salaries likely increasing based on the salary cap.
Here are the projected salaries for the first overall pick in 2017-18 compared to that of Ben Simmons and Andrew Wiggins the past two seasons.
Year Player Y1 Y2 Y3 Y4 Total
2017 No. 1 pick $7M $8.4M $9.7M $12.2M $37.3M
2016 Ben Simmons $5.9M $6.2M* $6.4M* $8.1M* $26.6M
2015 Andrew Wiggins $5.5M $5.7M $6M $7.6M** $24.77M
*Ben Simmons will see his salary increase 15 percent, 30 percent and 45 percent for the remaining three years left on his contract.
**Andrew Wiggins will have his $7.6 million fourth-year salary increase 15 percent to $8.7 million.
The increase in salary however is not included when calculating a player’s salary against the cap and will be reimbursed to teams by the league.
For example, Wiggins will receive $8.7 million next season but only $7.6 million will count against the cap, with the NBA reimbursing the Timberwolves $1.1 million.
FIRST-ROUND CAP HOLDS
The timeline when first-round picks are signed after cap space is utilized will no longer exist under the new CBA.
Players drafted in the first round have a cap hold that counts against a team’s available room.
Under the current CBA, players who are drafted in the first round and not signed to a contract count against the salary cap at 100 percent of the rookie scale of the slot selected.
In the past, teams would use the first-round cap hold to their advantage and utilize cap space to sign either a free agent or second-round pick, then circle back and sign their own first-round pick once all their cap space is used.
Starting with the first-round class of 2017, the hold for rookie contracts will be 120 percent.
The 120 percent hold reflects the maximum amount for which a team can sign a first-round pick and does not incentivize teams to hold off on signing draft picks.
Last season the average date a first-round pick would sign was July 16, with the majority playing in summer leagues without a contract.
With the rules now changed, expect first-round draft selections to sign in the first week of July.
‘THE ANDRE DRUMMOND RULE’
The rise in the rookie first-round salary scale and average player salary, along with the change to the amount teams are charged for free-agent and first-round cap holds, mean cap space will decrease in the future.
However, teams will get a reprieve in July because the new cap-hold rule will not take effect until the summer of 2018.
Currently, first-round picks who finish their fourth years are charged against a team salary cap either at 250 percent (for players below the average salary) or 200 percent (for players above the average salary).
For instance, the Pistons last summer were able to take advantage of Andre Drummond’s $8.1 million cap hold (250 percent above $3.2 million) to sign Ish Smith, Jon Leuer and Boban Marjanovic, and then the team signed Drummond to a max contract starting at $22 million annually.
Detroit went from a team that was under the salary cap before free agency to a payroll of $107.9 million.
Beginning in July 2018, restricted free agents who are finishing the fourth year of their rookie contracts will count against a team salary cap at either 300 percent (for players below the average salary) or 250 percent (for players above the average salary).
Had the new rule been in place last season when Drummond became a free agent, the Pistons’ cap space would have decreased by $1.7 million.
While the change in the CBA would not have prevented teams like Detroit last season from utilizing cap space before signing their own free agents, the rise in the rookie scale starting in 2017 and the increase in the estimated average player salary will hinder teams’ ability to sign future free agents using cap space.
A player who is drafted first in June would see a cap hold of $30.7 million by the time he would become a free agent in 2021. Under the current CBA, that hold would have been $24.5 million, giving the team additional flexibility in free agency.
The Vertical looks at each team and how the change in rookie cap holds will impact teams’ cap space.
The pick projections reflect the results of Jan. 10 games.
ATLANTA HAWKS
Pick projection: No. 20
2017-18 hold: $1,859,400
100 percent cap hold: $1,549,500
Cap space lost: $309,900
BOSTON CELTICS
The Celtics have the rights to former first-round picks Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic from the 2016 draft.
Although both players were selected last year, the first-round salary slot would reflect the 2017 rookie first-round scale.
Pick projection: No. 1 (from Brooklyn)
2017-18 hold: $7,026,240
100 percent cap hold: $5,855,200
Cap space lost: $1,171,040
Pick projection: Yabusele (No. 16)
2017-18 hold: $2,247,480
100 percent cap hold: $1,872,900
Cap space lost: $374,580
Pick projection: Zizic (No. 23)
2017-18 hold: $1,645,200
100 percent cap hold: $1,371,000
Cap space lost: $274,200
BROOKLYN NETS
Pick projection: No. 24 (from Boston)
2017-18 hold: $1,579,440
100 percent cap hold: $1,316,200
Cap space lost: $263,240
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Pick projection: No. 16
2017-18 hold: $2,247,480
100 percent cap hold: $1,872,900
Cap space lost: $$374,580
CHICAGO BULLS
The Bulls also have the Kings’ pick if it falls between Nos. 11-30.
Pick projection: No. 14
2017-18 hold: $2,490,300
100 percent cap hold: $2,075,300
Cap space lost: $415,000
Pick projection: No. 11
2017-18 hold: $2,904,480
100 percent cap hold: $2,420,400
Cap space lost: $484,080
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
The Cavaliers will send Portland their own first-round pick.
DALLAS MAVERICKS
Pick projection: No. 4
2017-18 hold: $5,090,400
100 percent cap hold: $4,241,700
Cap space lost: $848,700
DENVER NUGGETS
Denver will receive the Grizzlies’ first-round pick in 2017, protected Nos. 1-5.
Pick projection: No. 8
2017-18 hold: $3,501,120
100 percent cap hold: $2,917,600
Cap space lost: $583,520
Pick projection: No. 23 (from Memphis)
2017-18 hold: $1,645,200
100 percent cap hold: $1,371,000
Cap space lost: $274,200
DETROIT PISTONS
Pick projection: No. 13
2017-18 hold: $2,621,280
100 percent cap hold: $2,184,400
Cap space lost: $436,880
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Golden State will send Utah its own first-round pick.
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Pick projection: No. 28
2017-18 hold: $1,414,920
100 percent cap hold: $1,179,100
Cap space lost: $235,820
INDIANA PACERS
Pick projection: No. 19
2017-18 hold: $1,936,920
100 percent cap hold: $1,614,100
Cap space lost: $322,820
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
The Clippers will send Toronto their own lottery-protected pick.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
The Lakers will send Philadelphia their own first-round pick, protected Nos. 1-3.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Memphis will send Denver its own first-round pick, protected Nos. 1-5.
MIAMI HEAT
Pick projection: No. 2
2017-18 hold: $6,288,560
100 percent cap hold: $5,238,800
Cap space lost: $1,047,760
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
Pick projection: No. 17
2017-18 hold: $2,135,040
100 percent cap hold: $1,779,200
Cap space lost: $355,840
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Pick projection: No. 6
2017-18 hold: $4,186,200
100 percent cap hold: $3,477,600
Cap space lost: $697,600
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
Pick projection: No. 9
2017-18 hold: $3,218,280
100 percent cap hold: $2,681,900
Cap space lost: $536,380
NEW YORK KNICKS
Pick projection: No. 12
2017-18 hold: $2,759,289
100 percent cap hold: $2,299,400
Cap space lost: $459,880
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Pick projection: No. 21
2017-18 hold: $1,785,000
100 percent cap hold: $1,487,500
Cap space lost: $297,500
ORLANDO MAGIC
Pick projection: No. 11
2017-18 hold: $2,904,480
100 percent cap hold: $2,420,400
Cap space lost: $484,080
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
The 76ers also have the Lakers’ first-round pick (Nos. 4-30) and will have the right to swap first-round picks with Sacramento (Nos. 1-10).
Philadelphia also has the rights to Furkan Korkmaz, who was drafted in the first round last June.
Although Korkmaz was selected in 2016, the first-round salary slot will reflect the 2017 rookie first-round scale.
Pick projection: No. 3
2017-18 hold: $5,645,400
100 percent cap hold: $4,704,500
Cap space lost: $940,900
Pick projection: No. 7 (from Lakers)
2017-18 hold: $3,821,640
100 percent cap hold: $3,184,700
Cap space lost: $636,940
Pick projection: Korkmaz (No. 24)
2017-18 hold: $1,570,440
100 percent cap hold: $1,316,200
Cap space lost: $263,240
PHOENIX SUNS
Pick projection: No. 5
2017-18 hold: $4,609,200
100 percent cap hold: $3,841,000
Cap space lost: $768,200
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
Portland also has the Cavaliers’ first-round pick.
Pick projection: No. 15
2017-18 hold: $2,365,560
100 percent cap hold: $1,971,300
Cap space lost: $394,260
Pick projection: No. 27 (Cleveland)
2017-18 hold: $1,423,560
100 percent cap hold: $1,186,300
Cap space lost: $237,260
SACRAMENTO KINGS
The Bulls will have Sacramento’s first in 2017, protected Nos. 1-10. Philadelphia would have the right to swap picks (Nos. 1-10) if no pick is traded to Chicago.
From the June draft-day trade with Phoenix, the Kings have the rights to former first-round pick Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Although Bogdanovic was selected in 2014, the first-round salary slot would reflect the 2017 rookie first-round scale.
Pick projection: Bogdanovic (No. 27)
2017-18 hold: $1,423,560
100 percent cap hold: $1,186,300
Cap space lost: $237,260
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
San Antonio has its own first-round pick.
Pick projection: No. 29
2017-18 hold: $1,404,600
100 percent cap hold: $1,170,500
Cap space lost: $234,100
Pick projection: Nikola Milutinov (No. 26)
2017-18 hold: $1,465,920
100 percent cap hold: $1,221,600
Cap space lost: $244,320
TORONTO RAPTORS
The Raptors also have the Clippers’ first-round pick, protected Nos. 1-14.
Pick projection: No. 25
2017-18 hold: $1,516,200
100 percent cap hold: $1,263,500
Cap space lost: $252,700
Pick projection: No. 26 (from the Clippers)
2017-18 hold: $1,465,920
100 percent cap hold: $1,221,600
Cap space lost: $244,320
UTAH JAZZ
The Jazz also have the Warriors’ first-round pick.
Pick projection: No. 22
2017-18 hold: $1,713,720
100 percent cap hold: $1,428,100
Cap space lost: $285,620
Pick projection: No. 30 (from Golden State)
2017-18 hold: $1,394,520
100 percent cap hold: $1,162,100
Cap space lost: $232,420
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Pick projection: No. 18
2017-18 hold: $2,028,360
100 percent cap hold: $1,690,300
Cap space lost: $338,060
More NBA coverage from The Vertical:
106