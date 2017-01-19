How the Internet helped get Tim Raines voted into the Hall of Fame

This win belongs to the Internet. It is that of the late rec.sport.baseball, of the beloved Baseball Prospectus, of the modern Twitter apparatus that has taken the great intention of its forebears, weaponized it and deployed it with all the care and concern of a toddler who wants what he wants cuz he wants it. Really, truly, this belongs to Tim Raines, Hall of Famer, a title that never seemed likely to follow his name, and for that reason, it is a moment worth celebrating.

He is here – baseball is here – because of what burbled up from the cauldron of knowledge online, because the idea that another of the finest players from the 1980s would go unrecognized in Cooperstown was too much for some to bear. The nerds, as always, started the revolution, and it made enough sense that it started to permeate the mainstream, and that brought out the zealots who lobbied – shamed? – those not riding the Raines train to hop aboard.

And then came Wednesday, when Jeff Idelson, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, welcomed Raines to its corridors in his 10th and final year of eligibility. Eight years ago, Raines couldn’t muster a checkmark from even a quarter of the electorate, and here he was, two revolutions later, at 86 percent, joining Jeff Bagwell, Pudge Rodriguez, Bud Selig and John Schuerholz in what should be an interesting induction weekend July 30.

The first revolution already was five years old when Raines first appeared on the ballot in 2008. Moneyball, at that point, still was misunderstood – actually, little has changed in that regard – but had infiltrated enough front offices and journalistic minds that the idea of Tim Raines, hidden superstar, wasn’t entirely novel. Just because he rarely hit home runs or finished his career shy of 3,000 hits did not kneecap his candidacy. It was, actually, even simpler than the round-number ideal to which Hall of Fame voters regularly hewed.

It’s amazing that this still needs explaining, but alas: One of Moneyball’s most important points was breaking down the equation of a run. Runs are the greatest currency in baseball. To score a run, one must be on base. Thus, players who get on base more are inherently more valuable. This is so fundamental, it shouldn’t merit a word here, let alone a paragraph.

Tim Raines reached base 4,076 times in his career. He reached base more than Rogers Hornsby and Lou Brock, more than Mike Schmidt and Brooks Robinson, more than Roberto Alomar and Roberto Clemente – more, yes, than Jeff Bagwell and Pudge Rodriguez. And once Raines reached base, he was a destructive force, one of the finest baserunners of all time, his speed blaring, his savvy vital, the two combined unfair.

These skills carried Raines through the ’80s as their most underappreciated player. Even as he was an All-Star for seven consecutive seasons, never did he finish higher than fifth in MVP voting while with the Montreal Expos. Even when he moved into the American League for the back half of his career, Raines was simply an afterthought, just the steady, switch-hitting, walk-taking left fielder on whom you knew you could rely.

And there is something to that, to the longevity, to the ability to perform into your 30s, then your 40s, and maintain those skills, like a point guard breaking down fools with some righteous old-man game. Raines did not play to bolster his counting stats for the Hall of Fame. He played because he could still play.

Which brings us to the second revolution, the one with far more import because it’s what got Raines to this day. Out of the Usenet newsgroups and Prospectus essays grew this vibrant community of baseball thinkers that wanted to change the way the public looked at the game. Its world is bountiful, its subjects endless and expansive. Jay Jaffe wanted to understand the Hall of Fame and now has become the foremost expert on it. He was an early backer of Raines. So, too, was Jonah Keri, a Prospectus alumnus who grew up an Expos fan and turned a man-crush into a cause.