How the Falcons choked away the Super Bowl

HOUSTON – With 4:47 left in the Super Bowl, Julio Jones leapt high to bring a Matt Ryan pass in with his outstretched hands and then dramatically banged two feet down before falling out of bounds.

It was an all-timer of a highlight play. It should have served as Atlanta’s championship-clinching image. Leading New England 28-20, the Falcons had first-and-10 on the Patriots’ 22-yard line.

Run the ball three times – heck, take a knee three times – force New England to burn its timeouts and if it comes to fourth down, kick a high-percentage field goal for an 11-point, two-score lead with about three minutes left. Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant went 27-of-28 this season from inside 49 yards.

Make Tom Brady beat that.

“It felt like we were right there,” offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said. “At least able to get a field goal.

Only that isn’t what Atlanta got.

New England overcame a 25-point deficit to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, 34-28 in overtime. The margin is a record and then some. Previously, no team had ever trailed by more than 10 points and come back to win the championship. The lengthy collapse will haunt Atlanta forever.

Matt Ryan walks off the field after the Falcons lost the Super Bowl.

Yet it’s the smaller one, the late fourth-quarter one that will hurt the most. Brady and the Patriots were going to score points in the second half, they are too talented and proud to quit and get blown out.

Up eight and positioned deep in field-goal range, though, still withstanding the comeback attempt, Atlanta needed just a field goal to all but assure the franchise’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Atlanta seemed to appreciate that, rushing Devonta Freeman on first down. He was tackled for a 1-yard loss, but the clock continued to run. Then the Falcons decided to get aggressive … or they panicked.

In the haze of the postgame mess, Shanahan could hardly even recall what happened. Some of that is understandable.

“From what I remember, I think we ended up second-and-11, then we were throwing it, trying to get back in field-goal range, get a few yards,” Shanahan said. Except, Atlanta was at the 23-yard line, so still very much in field-goal range (a 40-yarder), with a running clock.

Ryan dropped back to pass. His top priority, ahead of even completing a throw, was to avoid a turnover or, to a lesser extent, a sack. He got sacked. It cost Atlanta 12 precious yards. Now New England called timeout with 3:50 left. At their own 35, the Falcons were still in field-goal range (52 yards) even if they didn’t act like it.

“That was a tough one,” Ryan said of the Trey Flowers sack. “I wish I could have done a better job of trying to get rid of the ball. That was a big drive for us to kind of turn the field and get the ball in field-goal range.”

Shanahan said he felt, on third-and-23, that the Falcons were out of field-goal range. That made no sense. Bryant was six of eight this year from 50 or more yards, with a long of 59. The game was being played inside a dome, so conditions weren’t a factor.

Rather than run something up the middle to perhaps grab a few yards and make the kick even easier, Atlanta decided to pass again.

“We’ve got to try to throw it to get back into field-goal range,” Shanahan said.

Except they were already in field-goal range. Regardless, Ryan passed and completed it for 9 yards. It didn’t matter. Offensive lineman Jake Matthews was caught holding, perhaps sparing Ryan another sack but creating an unmitigated disaster. The ball was moved back 10 yards.

Adding insult to injury, the clock stopped without a New England timeout. With 3:44 remaining, the Falcons were now sitting at the New England 45. Now they were facing a potential 62-yarder – finally, truly, officially out of field-goal range. It was third-and-33. Ryan tried to throw again but it was incomplete. The clock stopped at 3:38 with the Patriots still holding two timeouts.

