How pickled eggs and a trip to Sam's Club helped Dale Earnhardt Jr. return to racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dale Earnhardt Jr. wanted to smoke some brisket, like a lot of brisket, hopefully a nice 15-pound chunk of it. This was late last summer, the summer that was churning on without him.

He wasn’t racing. He wasn’t traveling every week. He wasn’t in the constant state of movement that had defined his existence for 17 racing seasons, if not before – the 200-mile-per-hour life of a NASCAR megastar.

He was sitting around a lot, sitting in his living room in Mooresville, N.C., recovering from a concussion suffered after hitting the wall in June at Michigan International Speedway. He was in a bad way – serious symptoms, serious doubts, enough to keep him out of the final 18 races of the 2016 season.

The idea that he would get to where he is now, set to start second in Sunday’s Daytona 500, set to begin another full season with championship aspirations, was by no means certain. Six weeks after the wreck he could sit calmly on his couch and “convince myself I was 100 percent,” he said, but he knew that wasn’t reality.

Smoking brisket didn’t seem too stressful, though, so he and his then-fiancée, now-wife Amy, headed to the local Sam’s Club for some oversized cuts of meat.

Besides, the bar they have at their home needed some restocking. Not so much for booze or beer but a giant container of pickled eggs and another of pickled sausage that they like to leave out for guests. It’s a way to pay homage to a Texas dive bar or something. At least the Earnhardts don’t let people dip their hands in and help themselves.

“No, no,” Dale Jr. said. “No one wants hand-collated pickled eggs.”

Hand-collated?

“I even know what hand-collated means,” Earnhardt laughed. “It means you’re dipping in there with your hand; it can be eggs or a peanut jar, whatever.”

Either way, the eggs and sausage needed to be restocked.

“Those usually go bad before we finish them because nobody really likes it,” he said.

Sam’s Club has tall jugs of that stuff, of course. Sam’s Club has everything, which is why, despite his many millions of dollars, Dale Jr. is somewhat of a regular at the local store. “It’s right behind the Five Guys,” he noted.

The trip started OK. They got a cart and went down an aisle, but soon it all felt chaotic. There were a lot of fellow shoppers, a lot of product, a lot of colors and a lot of noise.

Suddenly, Dale Earnhardt Jr., known for his ability to process space and time at remarkable speeds while possessing the steady hand to maneuver through a pack of cars began to feel weak and confused. Suddenly a guy who can slip a stock car through the eye of a moving needle was off balance.

“Basically you stand up and turn your head and you fall over,” Earnhardt said. “And you grab whatever you can to not hit the ground.”

In this case it was one hand on the cart and one hand on some shelving. He stayed upright. He tried to regain his senses. He has no idea if anyone else saw him.

In that moment, the checker flag they’ll wave Sunday felt a lot farther than 500 miles away.

For many, this might have been a sign that it was over. Any fellow shopper who saw Dale Earnhardt Jr. nearly hit the linoleum had to lose faith.

When six weeks after a wreck you can’t manage to buy brisket and pickled bar props, when you can’t deal with Sam’s Club, how could you ever deal with pack racing and young guns who aren’t afraid to rub you up against the wall?

Daytona International Speedway is a vicious place, with high banks and high speeds and treachery all over the place. None is more famous than the fourth-turn crash site where Earnhardt’s father died. Yet, it’s where the NASCAR season begins, a sport that doesn’t believe in easing into things.

“It’s like the first day of school and final exams at the same time,” Brad Keselowski said.

