How Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, throwing to a flamed-out SI cover guy, helped his NFL draft stock

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Following what was regarded as a disappointing performance at the NFL scouting combine, Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer had a lot riding on his pro day performance on Thursday, including a possible first-round landing spot on April 27.

Nothing is guaranteed — especially with quarterbacks — and everything counts.

“This is all new to me, but I think this — a pro day workout — it’s all a part of the equation,” John Lynch, the San Francisco 49ers’ analyst-turned-general manager, told Shutdown Corner after the session on Thursday. “The film, obviously, is most important. But at [quarterback] particularly, there’s so much to figuring it all out. Spending time with [Kizer], watching him throw, I think that up-close perspective is very important.”

Lynch praised Kizer at the combine, saying he knocked the interview “out of the park.” But most observers’ takes were that Kizer’s throwing session and athletic testing numbers were not up to snuff. A big pro day performance could quell some of that talk and change the narrative.

QB DeShone Kizer uncorks a long pass at the Notre Dame pro day on Thursday.

So on this critical day, Kizer left his fate partly in the hands of:

The son of a basketball Hall of Famer, a receiver who retired from football with a year of eligibility left (Corey Robinson)

A receiver with a grand total of five NFL preseason game snaps to his name (Amir Carlisle)

A former Irish defensive end-turned-tight end who played last season at Ohio State (Chase Hounshell)

And a former Sports Illustrated cover boy, one who now could be an entry in their annual “Where Are They Now?” issue (Jonas Gray)

Quite the motley crew of pass catchers for Kizer, throwing in front of the eyes of Lynch, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and those of representatives from 28 of the 32 NFL teams. Surely, you remember Gray — he of 37-carries, 201-yards, four-TDs fame for the New England Patriots against the Indianapolis Colts back in 2014. But it seemed as soon as he became an overnight sensation, he was gone. Bill Belichick later cut the out-of-shape Gray in 2015 and he was out of the league this past season.

Pro days are weird (NCAA rules prohibit athletes not eligible for the draft from contributing), and Kizer needed another back to throw to. So the only Irish teammate he had thrown a pass to during a difficult 2016 season was running back Tarean Folston, a possible Day 3 draft pick after declaring early. That’s why Kizer hooked up with Gray, who had been working to get back on the NFL’s radar, and emailed his pro day passing script to the former Irish back, who last played at the school in 2011. Kizer had never thrown a pass to Gray before Thursday.

“It was definitely a different situation than most. Most guys typically go into their pro day with at least one or two guys they’ve thrown to,” Kizer said, following his workout and an hour-long tape session with two members of the New Orleans Saints, including QBs coach Joe Lombardi. “Not necessarily the best situation … but we definitely made the best of what we had.”

That best showed up in a 63-throw script on Thursday that Kizer drew up with the help of his coach, former NFL quarterback Zac Robinson, and and also heard about some of the throws that Clemson’s Deshaun Watson was asked to do at his pro day last week. Kizer also asked NFL people the past few weeks what type of throws they wanted to see him make.

The ratio of throws was about 80-20 under center vs. shotgun, which was about the inverse of what Kizer was asked to run in his two seasons of starting at Notre Dame. The offense Kizer ran didn’t change much, philosophically, from 2015 to 2016 — they were still using Brian Kelly’s shotgun-heavy spread offense — but personnel-wise, it was night and day. Gone were deep threat Will Fuller and elite pass-catching back C.J. Prosise; Kizer worked with one pass catcher in 2016 who had more than seven catches in 2015, and he also lost standout offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Nick Martin.

Kizer’s numbers were not terrible, but the team slumped to an un-Irish-like 4-8 and Kelly even benched Kizer at one point. Kizer went from a possible No. 1 overall pick following a five-TD performance in the opener against Texas to a mystery draft prospect. Many assume he’ll be drafted after Watson and North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, who has stolen Kizer’s new-kid-on-the-block status, and he could even be taken after the latest draft crush, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.

