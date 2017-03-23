How Marcus Stroman went from dreaming of pitching for Puerto Rico to America's WBC hero

LOS ANGELES – The symbol of American baseball dominance, 11 years in the waiting, March edition, was a 5-foot-8 half-African American, half-Puerto Rican kid from Long Island who, in declaring for Team USA three months ago, managed to innocently piss off both places.

Puerto Rico wanted Marcus Stroman for its own pitching staff. His mother is of Puerto Rican descent. Years ago, he’d hinted that would be his preference. He’d changed his mind. And here in the U.S. many looked at the guy with 24 career wins who would lead the rotation and wondered where in the heck Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Madison Bumgarner were.

So, yeah, when Stroman had no-hit the Puerto Ricans for six innings Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, by which time it had become clear the U.S. would be World Baseball Classic champions for the first time in four tries, then left the field after allowing a leadoff single in the seventh, he nodded his head to the crowd. To his teammates. Probably to his mom, Adlin, too. Then, maybe, to those who’d harassed him about his choice to wear this uniform and not the other, all the usual routine for a sub-sized right-hander who, for a good part of his life, had been overlooked and underestimated.

Maybe, starting from the day they took Joe Torre’s telephone call asking if they wanted to participate to Wednesday night’s last out in an 8-0 win against Puerto Rico, they’d surprised themselves with just how much they wanted to win this thing. By how the teams from the Dominican Republic, Japan and Puerto Rico, the last three teams on their schedule and recent international bluebloods, poured so much of themselves into a silly exhibition tournament. By what it meant in their baseball community, and how that community had expanded as the wins came, and then how wonderful it felt when Stroman walked down the mound and across the field, nodding his head, biting his lower lip, confirming to anyone who’d asked he’d been up for this. Again.

Over six innings, during which he flung heavy sinkers and boring sliders to the bottom of the strike zone, Stroman faced 18 Puerto Rico batters. One walked, and he was out on the front end of a double play. Fifteen of those 18 outs came by ground ball or strikeout. Stroman varied his delivery, occasionally hanging his lead leg for a second or two, occasionally stalling out early in his delivery, and a Puerto Rico team that hadn’t lost since the championship game four years ago pounded sinkers into the infield grass and fell farther and farther behind.

Stroman shimmied his shoulders coming off the field after the third inning. He looked back over his right shoulder toward the Puerto Rican bench, seemingly answering their chatter, after the fourth. Then, when Angel Pagan singled to start the seventh inning and manager Jim Leyland came for him, Stroman narrowed his eyes and nodded his head, like, I got this. Mess with me. Doubt me. Hate me. Whatever. I got this.

An hour later, he ducked his head to receive his gold medal, strung with blue ribbon. He was handed the tournament MVP trophy, which he hoisted overhead. The smallest man on the podium, he was applauded from the third-base line by members of the team he’d forsaken to pitch here, with these guys, for Leyland, before a goofy eagle mascot that looked like it had been discovered at the last minute in a CVS store.

“I love pitching in these moments,” Stroman said. “I love the atmosphere. I feel like the bigger the game, the more I’m able to get up, the more effective I am. I truly try to pride myself on being a big-game pitcher. This was probably one of the biggest – if not the biggest – game I’ve ever pitched in, and that was just a nod to coming off with a lead and giving us an opportunity to win that ballgame.”

