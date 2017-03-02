How Keith Thurman silenced his critics, and why he refused to bite on Angel Garcia's racial rant

It is strange how perspectives change over time. In June 2012, Keith Thurman was a largely unknown welterweight prospect. He had a glittering 16-0 record with 15 knockouts, but he hadn’t faced the kind of opponents as a pro that gave that mark teeth.

HBO approved Thurman as an opponent for Marcos Maidana for a July 21, 2012, card in Cincinnati that was headlined by Adrien Broner. There was outrage among some media members about Thurman getting the slot.

The fight never happened. Sebastian Contursi, Maidana’s manager, declined the fight, and Thurman went on to fight Orlando Lora. As he usually did, Thurman won the fight impressively, and after the bout, he called out Floyd Mayweather, Paulie Malignaggi and Timothy Bradley.

And again there was revulsion among some in the media that this little-known fighter would dare to challenge some of the biggest stars in the business.

Fast forward nearly five years, and it’s Thurman who is in the biggest bout of the year to date, fighting a WBA-WBC welterweight title unification bout against Danny Garcia in Brooklyn in what is only the third welterweight title bout ever between undefeated champions.

On Dec. 6, 1985, 27-0-1 WBC champion Marlon Starling faced 23-0 IBF-WBA champion Donald Curry, with Curry winning by second-round knockout. And then on Sept. 18, 1999, in the first match between welterweight champions with perfect records, 35-0 IBF champion Felix Trinidad won a narrow decision over 31-0 WBC champ Oscar De La Hoya in a match so high-profile it was billed as “The Fight of the Millennium.”

And now, Thurman-Garcia becomes only the third match between unbeaten welterweight champions and just the second between champs with perfect marks.

Thurman is too classy to lash out at those who doubted him some five years ago when he made his big-time debut by smashing Lora, and in large part it’s because he’s been doing it so long.

“It’s really simple,” he said. “My job has not changed since I’ve been 7. This is boxing and you have to be ready to fight the best. And I’m always ready.”

Keith Thurman (L), shown in a win in June over Shawn Porter, will meet unbeaten Danny Garcia on March 4 for the WBA-WBC welterweight title. (Getty) More

Thurman is a fascinating person who is well-read with diverse interests beyond boxing. He plays multiple instruments and bought a piano for a new home he purchased in Florida.

He won’t hesitate to express his belief in his boxing abilities, but asked if he’s good on the piano, he laughed out loud.

“I just play for myself and it reminds me of a kid in a sandbox: I’m just playing to have a good time and enjoy myself,” Thurman said. “I won’t judge myself as a musician. I know some basic chord structures when it comes to the piano. I let the right hand do the scale, but I stay in the key of C. And due to that, I think I’m the world’s best faker.”

He’s not a faker in the ring, though. He’s a composed, powerful man who has good boxing skills. Anyone who thinks Thurman and Garcia are going to run to the center of the ring and start wind-milling punches at each other is going to be mistaken; that’s not their styles.

Thurman has pulverizing power, but he’s a smart boxer who sets up his punches. He largely won his outstanding 2016 bout with Shawn Porter by remaining cool, not engaging in the wild brawling Porter seemed to prefer and boxing his way to the win.

“He’s a boxer-puncher, and I don’t want that to have a bad connotation about it,” promoter Lou DiBella said. “He’s an offensive-minded boxer-puncher. He’s not a runner. The same thing is true of Danny. And I can’t imagine how the meshing of their styles could possibly make for a bad fight.”

There might not even be a fight on Saturday had Thurman not had the self-control to ignore the rants of Garcia’s father, Angel, at a Jan. 18 news conference.

When Thurman got up to speak, Angel Garcia, who trains his son, couldn’t hold back. He shouted, “Listen, bitch-ass [N-word], you’re getting [expletive] up.”

Read More