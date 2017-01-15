How in the world did this Aaron Rodgers pass get through for a TD?

We’ve come to know Aaron Rodgers as some sort of robot wizard, but even his first touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday felt like a new level of impossible.

At first glance, it appeared to be just a fine play by Rodgers as he caught the Cowboys’ David Irving offsides and hit Richard Rodgers (no relation) for a 34-yard score.

Here was the version you saw on TV:





Now here’s a view from the end zone, which might be more impressive:





But a closer look via still shot revealed just how insane the pass was.

How did Aaron Rodgers’ first TD pass not hit Sean Lee ’s arm or helmet? (@ESPNNFL) More

Not so much insane in that it was the most gorgeous thing ever by Aaron Rodgers standards, but more that the underthrown pass somehow found a way between the outstretched arms of Pro Bowl linebacker Sean Lee. The ball fit into a space where there was maybe an inch on either side of Lee’s arm and the right side of his helmet.

Insane. Then again, it’s Rodgers and he’s throwing passes that numb the mind faster than a Wisconsin winter these days.

