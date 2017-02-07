How Ian McCall got by financially after two years of tough luck kept him out of fighting

Ian McCall says he’s the black sheep of his family.

He admittedly was an addict and nearly took his own life with an overdose of pills and alcohol. He says he’s a descendant of former President Franklin Pierce and comes from a family with “old, white money,” but chose instead to become a professional cage fighter.

But because of a bizarre twist of fate, he hasn’t fought in more than two years because of a mind-boggling chain of events and bad luck.

McCall is a fascinating figure with a charismatic personality and an elite talent who, with a little luck, could help re-invigorate interest in the flyweight division.

“This is kind of crazy,” McCall says of one of many aspects of what can only be termed a crazy life.

McCall, who was introduced to mixed martial arts by Antonio Banuelos and the legendary ex-UFC superstar Chuck Liddell, has long been one of the top flyweights in the world.

But he hasn’t competed since Jan. 31, 2015 – part of it being his fault, part of it just rotten luck.

Ian McCall, a.k.a. Uncle Creepy, hasn’t been in the cage since Jan. 31, 2015. (Getty Images) More

He’ll meet UFC newcomer Jarred Brooks on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on UFC 208, assuming that something bizarre doesn’t happen to cause the fight to be canceled. It’s happened before, frequently, so the odds are probably better at this point of McCall winning the Powerball than they are of his fight being pulled from UFC 208.

Still, his history recently hasn’t been good. Two of his bouts, against Justin Scoggins and Ray Borg, were canceled the week of the fight when they were unable to make weight. Two others were canceled when McCall was either ill or injured.

He was supposed to fight Neil Seery in Belfast in November in what was to be Seery’s retirement bout, but McCall was yanked because of illness. The bout was moved to UFC 208, but then Seery pulled out of the bout when his mother-in-law died.

So he’s on to face Brooks, a guy making his UFC debut. It’s an odd pairing on the surface, given that McCall, despite his two years away from the game, is ranked No. 6 at flyweight. McCall, as you might expect, isn’t complaining.

“Neil sent me a message [saying he couldn’t fight] before he told anybody,” McCall said. “I think I knew before anybody. I get it. It sucked for me, but family’s first, no matter what. Family’s first. … I sent a message to my agent, saying, ‘Hey, is everyone [expletive] with me? Is this for real?’ We basically waited the weekend to figure it out.

“But the UFC already had Jarred Brooks in mind. Everyone keeps telling me he could be the No. 1 prospect in the country, or on the planet. I think they were looking at him in case something happened to either of us. But when Neil told me, I was disappointed, but I understood. I totally got it. But I was really happy that Jarred was there, lined up and ready to go.”

The UFC had double incentive to have a replacement on hand: McCall’s illness in November cost Seery his retirement fight, and McCall hadn’t fought in two years, so the best way to make sure a bout happened was to have an extra person ready.

The last two years might have been devastating financially to McCall, who said that in 2012, his first full year in the UFC, he made between $250,000 and $300,000 in total fight compensation and was making $8,000 a month from sponsors at the time.

Asked about the lack of paychecks, McCall spoke of his love of competition. He said he literally grew up fighting, and competes because nothing pleases him more.

He rolled off a litany of jobs and businesses he uses to support himself, from teaching martial arts to selling T-shirts online to owning what he calls “a physical recovery salon” that includes a massage area and a hyperbaric chamber.

Though he’s been an elite fighter for many years, he said he didn’t win favor with his family by choosing to pursue that line of work. He grew up in Orange County, Calif., and found himself fighting on the streets for free. It just seemed to make sense to keep doing so when someone would pay him for it.

Read More