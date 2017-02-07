How Ian McCall got by financially after two years of tough luck kept him out of fighting

Ian McCall says he’s the black sheep of his family.
He admittedly was an addict and nearly took his own life with an overdose of pills and alcohol. He says he’s a descendant of former President Franklin Pierce and comes from a family with “old, white money,” but chose instead to become a professional cage fighter.
But because of a bizarre twist of fate, he hasn’t fought in more than two years because of a mind-boggling chain of events and bad luck.
McCall is a fascinating figure with a charismatic personality and an elite talent who, with a little luck, could help re-invigorate interest in the flyweight division.
“This is kind of crazy,” McCall says of one of many aspects of what can only be termed a crazy life.
McCall, who was introduced to mixed martial arts by Antonio Banuelos and the legendary ex-UFC superstar Chuck Liddell, has long been one of the top flyweights in the world.
But he hasn’t competed since Jan. 31, 2015 – part of it being his fault, part of it just rotten luck.
He’ll meet UFC newcomer Jarred Brooks on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on UFC 208, assuming that something bizarre doesn’t happen to cause the fight to be canceled. It’s happened before, frequently, so the odds are probably better at this point of McCall winning the Powerball than they are of his fight being pulled from UFC 208.
Still, his history recently hasn’t been good. Two of his bouts, against Justin Scoggins and Ray Borg, were canceled the week of the fight when they were unable to make weight. Two others were canceled when McCall was either ill or injured.
He was supposed to fight Neil Seery in Belfast in November in what was to be Seery’s retirement bout, but McCall was yanked because of illness. The bout was moved to UFC 208, but then Seery pulled out of the bout when his mother-in-law died.
So he’s on to face Brooks, a guy making his UFC debut. It’s an odd pairing on the surface, given that McCall, despite his two years away from the game, is ranked No. 6 at flyweight. McCall, as you might expect, isn’t complaining.
“Neil sent me a message [saying he couldn’t fight] before he told anybody,” McCall said. “I think I knew before anybody. I get it. It sucked for me, but family’s first, no matter what. Family’s first. … I sent a message to my agent, saying, ‘Hey, is everyone [expletive] with me? Is this for real?’ We basically waited the weekend to figure it out.
“But the UFC already had Jarred Brooks in mind. Everyone keeps telling me he could be the No. 1 prospect in the country, or on the planet. I think they were looking at him in case something happened to either of us. But when Neil told me, I was disappointed, but I understood. I totally got it. But I was really happy that Jarred was there, lined up and ready to go.”
The UFC had double incentive to have a replacement on hand: McCall’s illness in November cost Seery his retirement fight, and McCall hadn’t fought in two years, so the best way to make sure a bout happened was to have an extra person ready.
The last two years might have been devastating financially to McCall, who said that in 2012, his first full year in the UFC, he made between $250,000 and $300,000 in total fight compensation and was making $8,000 a month from sponsors at the time.
Asked about the lack of paychecks, McCall spoke of his love of competition. He said he literally grew up fighting, and competes because nothing pleases him more.
He rolled off a litany of jobs and businesses he uses to support himself, from teaching martial arts to selling T-shirts online to owning what he calls “a physical recovery salon” that includes a massage area and a hyperbaric chamber.
Though he’s been an elite fighter for many years, he said he didn’t win favor with his family by choosing to pursue that line of work. He grew up in Orange County, Calif., and found himself fighting on the streets for free. It just seemed to make sense to keep doing so when someone would pay him for it.
“I just want to fight, and that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life,” he says. “I’m the black sheep of my family because I chose to do this. I am looked down upon by my family because I chose to do this. I come from a very business savvy [family]. I have a grandpa that was president back in the day.
“It’s not that they hate it, but at the same time, I could have gone into the family business. I could have done a lot of things. I’m a smart person, and I’m driven, obviously. But there’s always been something inherently wrong with me where I like to fistfight.”
That love of fist-fighting began at a young age and impacted him deeply.
“I got kicked out of every nice private school in the area for beating people up,” he said. “I got kicked out of high school three times for beating people up. I just enjoy fighting. Sure, I was a [expletive] kid, but now I have a way to expand myself.”
McCall said “I’ve got a million things going,” in terms of making a living and that not receiving a check from fighting wouldn’t hurt him much.
The UFC paid him twice, despite not being legally obligated to do so, when Scoggins and Borg failed to make weight and pulled out.
As he attempted to explain the impact of losing all the fights he’s missed, one point became obvious: He’s his own man and he marches to his own drummer.
“Did it ruin me financially?” he says, repeating the question. “For a while, I was struggling big-time, but no, I’m going to be alright. Fighting is not the way I make my money, at least not all of it, I guess. I just bought a house, and I’m doing just fine. But, if I were to start making money fighting, that would be awesome.”
He said if he’s able to get multiple fights under his belts, it would help the UFC as well as himself.
“I want to go on a good title run and I want to get a title back,” McCall said. “The UFC needs someone in that division who is loud and is able to make some noise that people will latch onto. They’re not doing it with Demetrious [Johnson, the reigning flyweight champion]. If I could become champion and make good money, then sure, that would be awesome.
“Fighting is not a sport – you can’t get into it for money. Obviously, that’s a perk. It’s what you have to work towards. To get to that point, man, you’re almost setting yourself up for failure. You know, when you get to the big show, you’re still making [expletive]. They don’t pay us that much [expletive] money. You know, I’m grateful to the UFC and I love the UFC, but realistically, they don’t pay us dog-[expletive]. They know it and we know it, but that’s the business and that’s life and I chose to do this, so I have to shut the [expletive] up and do my job and earn more money.”
More on Yahoo Sports:
• LeBron on report he’s pushing Love-for-‘Melo trade: ‘It’s trash’
• Statement made: Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wears Goodell clown shirt
• Devin McCourty becomes second Patriots player to say he’ll skip White House – will more follow?
76