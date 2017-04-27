Houston Texans NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

Coming off an 97 campaign, the Texans are looking to take another step forward going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft?

Andy Benoit breaks down Houston’s biggest draft need: Guard. No quarterback in this draft appears ready to step in and run Bill O’Brien’s complex, option-route intensive offense. The Texans, in full-fledged “win now” mode, would be better off riding Tom Savage or a veteran free agent (Jay Cutler?). And so the focus shifts to their need at guard. The guy they infamously took instead of Derek Carr in 2014, Xavier Su’a-Filo, hasn’t panned out. Su’a-Filo is not nimble enough to compensate for his lack of raw power. His contract is up after ’17, and a refined rookie could probably wedge him out now. Or, that rookie could maybe challenge Jeff Allen at right guard. Whoever is under center for Houston will be a less-than-ideal option. Shoring up their protection inside would help a lot.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Houston. The belief is that Mahomes needs to sit and watch next season. Landing on a depth chart headlined by Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden could change those plans. Mahomes’s potential alone could get him a crack as a starter early, and his athleticism/arm combo would make plays happen in Bill O’Brien’s offense.

Here's the full list of picks the Texans hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 25 (No. 25 overall)

Round 2, Pick 25 (No. 57)

Round 3, Pick 25 (No. 89)

Round 4, Pick 23 (No. 130)

Round 4, Pick 30 (No. 137)

Round 4, Pick 35 (No. 142)

Round 5, Pick 25 (No. 169)

Round 7, Pick 25 (No. 243)

This article was originally published on SI.com