Houston Astros rough up Bartolo Colon in rout of Braves

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon is a treasured baseball icon.

The Houston Astros did not care for this fact. Not in the slightest.

With the 43-year-old righty on the mound in Houston, the Astros put together a first inning that all but put the game out of reach for the lowly Braves.

The first five Houston batters all reached base and scored. For an Atlanta team averaging just over four runs per game, that’s not exactly the type of hole you want to find yourself in before recording a single out.

Here’s how it looked in the play-by-play:

George Springer singles to lead off, Josh Reddick singles to move Springer to third, Jose Altuve singles to score Springer and put runners on first and second, Carlos Correa hits a three-run homer to center and Carlos Beltran hits a homer run himself right after for good measure.

The whole sequence took 19 pitches.

Unsurprisingly, the Astros won, 8-3.

Colon, the hero that he is, wore this one for 5.2 innings before exiting with a stat line that was, well, not good. He allowed eight hits, eight earned runs and struck out only three, the same number of home runs he gave up on Tuesday. Colon’s ERA ballooned to 7.22.

With an older pitcher facing off against a younger baseball team, there’s bound to be some fun statistics that pop up. In that spirit, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart certainly wins the award for the league’s best numbers tweet today.

Colon has given up homers today to players born in three different decades:

Beltran born 1977

Reddick born 1987

Correa born 1994 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 10, 2017





We’re not sure what the opposite of Minnie Minoso playing professional baseball in seven different decades is, but this feels as close as we’ll get to an answer.

