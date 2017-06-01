The Houston Astros are your new World Series favorite

Let’s make it sportsbook-official: The Houston Astros are your new World Series favorites.

This isn’t exactly a surprise, as one look at the standings would prove that the Astros are by far the best team in MLB at the moment. They’ve got the best record (38-16), the best run differential (+90), the biggest division lead (11 games entering play Thursday), they’ve scored the most runs in baseball and have the second-best ERA. Oh, and they’re riding a seven-game winning streak to boot.

The Astros haven't lost in a week. Now they're World Series favorites. (AP) More

So online sportsbook Bovada has made the Astros the favorites to win the World Series this season. They’ve displaced the Chicago Cubs (25-27), who were favorites all offseason and as recently as early May.

The Cubs, however, remain second on the list with the Cleveland Indians and Washington Nationals behind them. Here’s the entire list:

Houston Astros — 19/4

Chicago Cubs — 5/1

Cleveland Indians — 13/2

Washington Nationals — 7/1

Boston Red Sox — 15/2

Los Angeles Dodgers — 8/1

New York Yankees — 12/1

Colorado Rockies — 16/1

Arizona Diamondbacks — 25/1

St. Louis Cardinals — 25/1

Toronto Blue Jays — 28/1

New York Mets — 33/1

Baltimore Orioles — 40/1

Detroit Tigers — 40/1

Minnesota Twins — 40/1

Texas Rangers — 40/1

Los Angeles Angels — 66/1

Seattle Mariners — 66/1

San Francisco Giants — 75/1

Tampa Bay Rays — 75/1

Milwaukee Brewers — 100/1

Pittsburgh Pirates — 100/1

Kansas City Royals — 125/1

Cincinnati Reds — 200/1

Miami Marlins — 200/1

Oakland Athletics — 200/1

Atlanta Braves — 300/1

Chicago White Sox — 300/1

Philadelphia Phillies — 500/1

San Diego Padres — 500/1

Oh, and the Astros? They’ve outscored the opposition 62-28 during that seven-game winning stream. You’ll also remember that back in 2014, Sports Illustrated said the then-rebuilding Astros would be World Series champs in 2017.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz