Jose Altuve leaves game after scary collision with Astros teammate



A rather innocuous play in the outfield seemed to go terribly wrong Tuesday night as the Houston Astros took on the Cleveland Indians.

In the eighth inning of the Astros’ 4-2 victory, Cleveland’s Yan Gomes dropped a single into shallow right field that caused Houston’s Jose Altuve and Teoscar Hernandez to collide at full speed while trying to make the play.

It seemed like everything went wrong here. Altuve, the second baseman, had his back to the infield while trying to track the ball. Hernandez was looking up the whole time while running in.

Both players went down immediately with cause for concern — ultimately they were taken out of the game.

Jose Altuve looks up while receiving medical attention after running into Teoscar Hernandez. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) More

Altuve was able to walk off the field. Hernandez needed the cart to come grab him. None of it looked good at all.

After the game, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Altuve didn’t show any concussion symptoms. Altuve also told the media he hopes to play tomorrow — he also admitted that he heard his teammate trying to call him off, but ignored it.

Altuve said it's likely he will play tomorrow





Hinch said Hernandez is dealing with a “left knee contusion” and was in a lot of pain. That much is easy to see from the video.

Even the Indians were pretty concerned after the incident.

Even the Indians were pretty concerned after the incident.





George Springer came on to replace Hernandez while Marwin Gonzalez took over in the infield for Altuve.

Fortunately, it seems like Astros escaped a much worse situation.

