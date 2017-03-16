House increasing activity after getting hit by batted ball

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House is slowly increasing his physical activity, almost a week after he was hit on the head by a line drive during a spring training game.

House was cleared to run on a treadmill for five minutes Thursday, a day after he rode a stationary bike for seven minutes.

''It's just a slow progression,'' House said. ''There's not really a timetable right now. It's day to day. If it's good, you continue moving forward. Just excited to be kind of being active again, sweating a little bit.''

House was taken off the field in an ambulance March 10 after getting struck in the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers. He was hospitalized overnight, then released.

''Feeling good,'' House said. ''Surprisingly, I didn't really have much of a problem. I walked out of the hospital the next day. The third day, I was a little sore. After that I got some good sleep. I think I needed that.''

House was hit on the back of the head by a ball off the bat of John Hicks. He talked with teammate J.A Happ, who was struck by a liner off the bat of Tampa Bay's Desmond Jennings in May 2013.

''I asked how was it,'' House said. ''What was your thought process because physically, yeah, that is a hurdle, but I think mental is going to be the biggest part, standing there and getting to face a hitter again. You just got to get out there and play. You can't think about it.''

House watched video of the play once and said it was a ''scary'' to see.

NOTES: 3B Josh Donaldson (calf) and 2B Devon Travis (knee) are both playing in minor league games but not running. While Donaldson soon could play in major league spring training games, Travis may start the season on the DL.