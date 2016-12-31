Hot Stove Digest: Twins request 'best and final' offers for Brian Dozier

Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.

HOTTEST RUMOR OF THE DAY: It appears the Minnesota Twins are getting anxious as it pertains to trade negotiations surrounding All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier. For weeks we’ve heard speculation about his availability, who might be interested and what the Twins are seeking in return. Now we’ve learned the Twins are requesting the ‘final and best” offer from inquiring teams so they can make a final decision over the next few days.

Several teams have reportedly talked to the Twins about Dozier. In fact, there hasn’t been a day since October where there wasn’t at least one rumor with his name in it. The Dodgers remain the best fit, and seem to be the most aggressive in their pursuit of Dozier, though talks had seemingly stalled shortly after the Dodgers reportedly made top pitching prospect Jose De Leon available. The Cardinals, Nationals, Giants and Braves have also been connected to Dozier, though there’s some speculation they’re also using teams as leverage to increase offers.

Apparently, we’ll know where all of these teams stand and how high Minnesota sees Dozier’s value relatively soon. [Minneapolis Star-Tribune]

NO LOVE FOR HAMMEL TIME: The market for free-agent right-hander Jason Hammel is not developing as he hoped. According to John Perrotto of FanRag Sports, teams showing interest have been unwilling to offer more than a one-year contract, with the general feeling being that his stuff is in decline despite a solid 2016 campaign. Hammel won 15 games while posting a 3.83 ERA over 166 2/3 innings, but had his $12M option declined by the Chicago Cubs. [FanRag Sports]

YU CAN DO ANYTHING: Check out Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish throwing some filthy breaking pitches with his left arm. [The Stew]

TEAM USA: Eleven position players have been confirmed for Team USA for the 2017 World Baseball Classic. They include catchers Buster Posey and Jonathan Lucroy, infielders Eric Hosmer, Paul Goldschmidt, Ian Kinsler, Nolan Arenado, Brandon Crawford and Daniel Murphy, along with outfielders Christian Yelich, Adam Jones and Andrew McCutchen. [@jonmorosi]

TWO AND DONE: Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto announced that Felix Hernandez will not make a third pitching appearance in the Venezuelan Winter League. [MLB]

CATCHING SURPLUS: The Red Sox have catchers and the Diamondbacks need them, so it makes sense that Mike Hazen, a former Boston executive who is now Arizona’s general manager, has called to express interest in Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart. However, it’s noted Boston isn’t believed to be interested in trading either. [Arizona Republic]

MEMORABLE HOME RUNS: Here’s Big League Stew’s look back at the best home runs from 2016. [The Stew]

