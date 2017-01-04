Hot Stove Digest: Reds sign Drew Storen to solidify pen

Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.

DONE DEAL: The Cincinnati Reds have signed reliever Drew Storen to a one-year deal. The 29-year-old Storen posted a 5.23 ERA over 51 2/3 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners last season. After struggling with Toronto early in the year, Storen put up a 3.44 ERA with Seattle over his final 18 1/3 innings. He’s expected to make $3 million next season, but can earn an additional $1.5 million based on in incentives. [@ChrisCotillo]

CONSIDER IT: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking into adding a veteran bat in free agency. Jose Bautista is mentioned, though the club views that pairing as unlikely. Philadelphia is reluctant to give up a draft pick in order to sign a player. That makes Michael Saunders or Brandon Moss more likely options for Philadelphia. The team is also open to trades, but don’t want to make any long-term commitments that would block their youngsters from reaching the majors in the next few seasons. [Fox Sports]

BRING HIM IN: The Baltimore Orioles have signed designated hitter Jesus Montero to a minor-league deal. Once an elite prospect, Montero has failed to succeed in the majors. After being acquired by the Mariners in the Michael Pineda deal, Montero hit just .247 over four abbreviated years with the team. He was also involved in a bizarre incident in which he nearly fought a team employee after that employee sent him an ice cream sandwich in the dugout. The 27-year-old spent all of last season in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system. He hit .317/.349/.438 over 518 plate appearances in Triple-A. [@JonHeyman]

MAKING DEALS: The Kansas City Royals have acquired outfielder Peter O’Brien from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for pitcher Sam Lewis. O’Brien, 26, has always been known for his pop, but didn’t have a position until recently. He hit .254/.295/.505, with 24 home runs, over 434 plate appearances in Triple-A last year. Lewis, 25, posted a 1.62 ERA over three minor-league levels in 2016. [@rustindodd]

INTERESTING: The San Francisco Giants are taking a close look at Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang. The 29-year-old ranked as Jeff Passan’s 25th best free-agent coming into the offseason. He hit .330/.391/.558, with 26 home runs and 24 steals, over 522 plate appearances in Korea last year. The Korean league is known for inflated offensive numbers, so it’s unclear how much of that teams should expect Hwang to carry over in Major League Baseball. [@jonmorosi]

MAKING STRIDES: Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann is progressing well after a rough second half. Zimmermann struggled with neck pain throughout most of the season, but is expected to be pain free at the start of 2017. He’s already throwing from 180 feet, and is on track to be ready to go for spring training. [@jonmorosi]

MOVING ON: Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez has changed agents, and is now represented by Scott Boras. The 24-year-old had a breakout year in 2016, posting a 3.00 ERA over 192 innings. Sanchez is still young, and is under team control through the 2020 season. Sanchez would not become a free-agent until 2021. [@thehazelmae]