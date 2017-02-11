Hot Stove Digest: Dodgers to re-sign Chase Utley, add Franklin Gutierrez to crowded roster

Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.

BIGGEST MOVES OF THE DAY: The Los Angeles Dodgers do not rest. On Friday, they made another pair of notable moves by re-signing Chase Utley and adding Franklin Gutierrez, both reportedly on one-year deals.

Financial details on Utley’s deal were not immediately known. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Gutierrez’s contract will be worth $2.6M and could escalate to $3M based on incentives.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

Both signings come as something of a surprise given the Dodgers depth. Granted, Utley was a popular and productive player for Los Angeles over the past two seasons, but they seemed poised to move on after re-signing Justin Turner and acquiring Logan Forsythe from Tampa Bay. That means Utley will no doubt slide into a reserve role, though one who starts more often than most bench players.

Gutierrez, who will turn 34 on Feb. 21, is an even more interesting signing for a team that’s already loaded in the outfield. For awhile we’ve been waiting to see if the Dodgers would trade from their outfield surplus to supplement another area. With Joc Pederson locked in as the center fielder, Gutierrez joins Andre Either, Yasiel Puig, Andrew Toles, Scott Van Slyke and Trayce Thompson as the corner outfield options for manager Dave Roberts.

Given the money he’s being paid, Gutierrez seems like a strong bet to make the team. Now we wait to see if there’s another shoe about to drop, or if the Dodgers want to play it out through spring. They have the depth and resources to be patient, but they won’t have the room to carry seven outfielders. [@McCulloghTimes] and [@beisbolporgotas]

View photos Franklin Gutierrez is back where his professional career start: with the Dodgers. (AP) More

AILING: Giants outfielder Hunter Pence is already ailing. According to manager Bruce Bochy, Pence had to slow down his workouts after receiving treatment on his side. It’s not expected to be a lingering issue, but it’s definitely a concern given the time Pence has missed over the last two season. He will be re-evaluated when he reports to spring training next week. [@hankschulman]

ROTATION DEPTH: The Orioles have acquired right-hander Gabriel Ynoa from the Mets in exchange for cash. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut with the Mets this past season after being one of the team’s top 20 prospects the previous four seasons. He’s expected to compete for a spot in the Orioles rotation. [@Orioles]

TRIAL DATE: Jung Ho Kang will stand trial on DUI charges on Feb. 22 in South Korea after being arrested for his third DUI in December. The trial will obviously overlap with Pirates spring training, though it’s not believed it will impose on his preparations or availability. Last weekend, Kang’s agent announced that his client will enter an alcohol treatment program. There’s also the looming likelihood that Kang will face punishment from the team and/or the commissioner’s office. [Youhap News]

TRY AGAIN: Jose Tabata has signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that includes an invitation to spring training. The former Pirates outfielder was once a top prospect, but struggled to produce over parts of six seasons in Pittsburgh. Still only 28, he’ll hope for results in Toronto. [@JonHeyman]

HE’S BACK: The Rangers have agreed to bring back right-hander Anthony Bass, though terms of the contract were not immediately known. Bass, 29, last appeared in the majors in 2015 with the Rangers, posting a 4.50 ERA over 64 innings. He logged 103.2 innings for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan last year, posting a 3.65 ERA. [MLB Daily Dish]

Read More